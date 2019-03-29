Time for the media to start telling the truth about Obamacare

Since, journalists have no interest in facts, I will gladly do their job with an abbreviated version of some of the unmitigated disasters and lies related to Obamacare.

After over two years of unrelenting attacks on President Trump based on the fictional Russian collusion story, I would think the media would be embarrassed and would try to make future content based on facts instead of Democrat talking points. Obviously, that is an incorrect assumption as they have started attacking Trump on replacing Obamacare by acting like it is the greatest thing since sliced bread.

In September 2009, President Obama said the bill was needed because 30 million were uninsured. Today, there are 29 million uninsured. While the population has grown, that is a pathetic result of taking away choice and raising costs substantially.

Thirty Million Uninsured Obama, Sept. 9: There are now more than 30 million American citizens who cannot get coverage.

29 Million Still Uninsured Just under 29 million Americans lacked health insurance in 2017, according to data released Wednesday and Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

In 2010, when the CBO was doing their projections on Obamacare, they said 24 million would purchase through the exchanges by 2021. In 2018, only around twelve million had purchased through the exchanges. Why does anyone trust CBO when they are frequently so far off?

Estimated Effects on Health Insurance Coverage CBO and JCT estimate that PPACA and the Reconciliation Act will increase the number of nonelderly Americans with health insurance by about 32 million in 2016 and about 34 million in 2021.1 About 95 percent of legal nonelderly residents will have insurance coverage in 2021, compared with a projected share of about 82 percent in the absence of that legislation (and an estimated 83 percent currently). In 2021, approximately 24 million people will purchase their own coverage through insurance exchanges....

Final 2018 ACA exchange enrollment comes up slightly short of 2017 The official tally is in. Nearly 11.8 million people signed up or were automatically enrolled in coverage through the Affordable Care Act's health insurance exchanges for 2018, the CMS reported Tuesday.

Jonathon Gruber admitted that the Obama administration lied to the public to get Obamacare passed. We know of Obama’s continuous lies that you can keep your plan, keep your Doctor, and premiums will go down substantially. We know that Pelosi told her minions in the House that they must pass the bill to see what was in it.

Gruber said it was the American people who were stupid. Wasn’t it the CBO, journalists and Democrats in Congress who were stupid (or who didn’t really care what the costs and results would be)?

Not one aspect of the bill would reduce costs, yet that is the lie that was foisted on the public by the complicit media.

ACA Architect: 'The Stupidity Of The American Voter' Led Us To Hide Obamacare's True Costs From The Public …“the stupidity of the American voter” made it important for him and Democrats to hide Obamacare’s true costs from the public. “That was really, really critical for the thing to pass,” said Gruber. “But I’d rather have this law than not.” In other words, the ends—imposing Obamacare upon the public—justified the means.

Politicians, journalists and the public are railing about the cost of drugs, so why don’t they finger Obama since he and his administration sold their soul to big Pharma to get them to sign on to Obamacare?

5 Reasons Why Obama Was Pharma’s BFF In the article above, the Huffington Post notes that the Big Pharma Lobby group, PHRMA, and Obama’s White House concocted the following deal as outlined in a leaked internal memo: Commitment of up to $80 billion, but not more than $80 billion. 1. Agree to increase of Medicaid rebate from 15.1–23.1% ($34 billion) 2. Agree to get FOBs done (but no agreement on detailsâ€Š—â€Šexpress disagreement on data exclusivity which both sides say does not affect the score of the legislation.) ($9 billion) 3. Sell drugs to patients in the donut hole at 50% discount ($25 billion)

This totals $68 billion 4. Companies will be assessed a tax or fee that will score at $12 billion. There was no agreement as to how or on what this tax/fee will be based. Total: $80 billion In exchange for these items, the White House agreed to: 1. Oppose importation 2. Oppose rebates in Medicare Part D 3. Oppose repeal of non-interference 4. Oppose opening Medicare Part B So basically, Pharma companies collectively agreed to an $80 Billion investment in Obamacare, and in return received pricing protection for their drugs via the last 4 points above.

Democrats are pushing Medicare For All, but look how they were willing to cut the already-broke Medicare to pretend to pay for Obamacare.

Fact-Checking the Obama Campaign's Defense of its $716 Billion Cut to Medicare Obamacare cut $716 billion from Medicare in order to fund $1.9 trillion in new health care spending, through the law’s expansion of Medicaid and its new subsidized exchanges.

They not only transferred over $716 Billion from Obamacare, in 2012 the Obama Administration rewarded hospitals for not readmitting old people. Does anyone trust Democrats who would do this to old people when they say they want this for all of us?

Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program (HRRP) The Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program (HRRP) is a Medicare value-based purchasing program that reduces payments to hospitals with excess readmissions. The program supports the national goal of improving healthcare for Americans by linking payment to the quality of hospital care. Section 3025 of the Affordable Care Act requires the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to establish HRRP and reduce payments to Inpatient Prospective Payment System (IPPS) hospitals for excess readmissions beginning October 1, 2012

When Obamacare was passed, we were told it would improve health care for all of us, yet life expectancy unexpectantly went down for the third year in a row in 2018. Besides hospitals not readmitting patients’ people are dying from opiate overdoses. Could Obama allowing drug running by terrorists to appease Iran have helped cause that?

U.S. Life Expectancy Drops for Third Year in a Row, Reflecting Rising Drug Overdoses, Suicides Drop represents longest sustained decline in expected lifespan since the tumultuous period of 1915 to 1918 On average, life expectancy across the globe is steadily ticking upward—but the same can’t be said for the United States.

When Obamacare came up short of money, President Obama didn’t go to Congress for supplemental appropriations. Nope, that was too hard. He just unconstitutionally stole it. We did not see the media, Pelosi, Schumer or Susan Collins call Obama a dictator, lecture about the Constitution and separation of powers and the importance of Congress having the power of the purse. They only have a cow when Trump follows the national emergencies law Congress passed in 1976. It is a shame that so many are confused as to which President follows the law and which one didn’t care.

How Obamacare Execs Broke the Law and Cost Taxpayers Billions Just how far did the Obama administration go to keep its failing signature program afloat? According to a new report from the Government Accountability Office, its Health and Human Services Department broke the law to bail out insurers participating in the health-insurance exchanges established by the Affordable Care Act. In doing so, it took funds meant to protect taxpayers and instead used them to pay off larger-than-expected losses under Obamacare.

Obama Illegally Robbed Fannie, Freddie to Fund Obamacare Obama diverted money from low-income housing to keep Obamacare alive Will this be the final nail in the coffin for the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as “Obamacare?” Federal court litigation provides evidence the Obama administration illegally diverted taxpayer funds that had not been appropriated by Congress in an unconstitutional scheme to keep Obamacare from imploding. In 2016, a U.S. District judge caught the Obama administration’s Health and Human Services Department acting unconstitutionally and therefore put an end to the illegal diversion of taxpayer funds, but the Obama administration didn’t stop there. The Obama administration instead turned to the nation’s two government-sponsored mortgage giants – the Federal National Mortgage Association, commonly known as “Fannie Mae,” and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, commonly known as “Freddie Mac” – to invent a new diversion of funds in a desperate attempt to keep Obamacare from collapsing. A key date is May 12, 2016. That was the day when U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer, in the case U.S. House of Representatives v. Burwell, (130 F. Supp. 3d 53, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia), ruled against Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Matthews Burwell.

When Republicans were moving to get rid of the individual mandate, Democrats, CBO and the complicit media said that premiums would go up substantially. The predictions were wrong again. Isn’t it amazing how freedom of choice and markets work when the government isn’t giving the insurance companies a captive audience?

Here's how much your health insurance premiums could go up if the tax bill passes Obamacare's individual mandate is not the most popular aspect of the Affordable Care Act. But as Congress moves toward repealing the mandate as part of tax reform, voters, legislators and industry experts have flocked to its defense, pointing out that doing away with it would cause already high premiums for individual health plans to rise by 10 percent. Increased costs would also threaten the health insurance of about 13 million Americans, according to estimates from the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office.

2019 SEES ACA MARKETPLACES STABILIZE AFTER TURBULENT 2018 The Affordable Care Act's Marketplaces in 2019 had more insurers participating, saw modest premium hikes, and in some cases premium decreases, when compared with 2018, a new analysis shows. Researchers at the Urban Institute interviewed marketplace insurers in 10 states (California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio, Virginia, Washington, and West Virginia) and found that they were more willing to enter new markets in 2019. The findings are a sharp contrast to 2018, when a number of insurers fled the marketplaces as the Trump Administration and a Republican-controlled Congress attempted to abolish or hobble the ACA.

Instead of automatically trashing Trump’s proposal to repeal Obamacare and replace it with something that allows people freedom of choice why don’t they tell the public the good things Trump has done on health care in two short years.

Pollak: President Trump’s Top 10 Health Care Achievements 1. Lower premiums. 2. Short-term plans. 3. End to individual mandate. 4. Group health plans across state lines. 5. Choice for veterans. 6. “Right to try.” 7. Drug price information. 8. Opioids and fentanyl. The Obama administration failed to deal with the opioid epidemic, even declining to declare a national emergency to stop the proliferation of deadly fentanyl. In contrast, President Trump has made the fight against opioids and fentanyl a priority. His effort to build a barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border, and his administration’s tougher border enforcement, have also aimed to improve public health by stopping the drug flow. 9. Better administration 10. Support for repeal.

Why would journalists and other Democrats trust government to run 100% of healthcare if they were told the truth about what Democrats have done to harm Medicare recipients through Obamacare?