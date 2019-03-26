Think how clean Trump had to be that Democrats would create a fake dossier and use taxpayer money to spy on him...

For the last two years, we have been treated to California Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff and others continually lying about having evidence of President Trump supposedly colluded with Russia to steal the election from Hillary Clinton. Pretend-journalists from media outlets throughout the U.S. have treated these stories as if they were true, without any evidence. Facts haven’t mattered for a long time. The only thing that did matter to these people was destroying Trump. From their perspective, if they threw enough fictitious dirt out there, many people would believe them. Now that the Mueller report is out, none of these sources or journalists will be held to account. Instead, Schiff, Rep. Jerry Nadler and others will be treated as if they are reliable sources as they continue in their witch hunt to destroy Trump and complicit journalists will go along further reducing their already low credibility.

People should not think that this relentless attack on Republicans will end in 2020, when Trump is reelected. Journalists and other Democrats have sought to destroy Republicans for decades, no matter what they have had to make up. They went after President Reagan, as well as both Presidents Bush, and Republican presidential nominees John McCain and Mitt Romney with fake stories. The only time they liked McCain or Romney is when those candidates trashed Republicans. They have became especially fond of Bush Sr. after he died. Since Trump started running for president in the summer of 2015, almost all of the media and the other Democrats have been doing opposition research on him in order to destroy him. They must have found nothing factual that they could beat him with, so the DNC and its figurehead at the time, Hillary Clinton, decided they needed to pay over $10 million to create a fictional Russian dossier. Then the Obama Administration, including the Justice Department, the FBI and the intelligence agencies colluded with the DNC and Hillary to use the dossier to set out to destroy Trump, using whatever means necessary to take him down. Every step of the way, almost all the media and other Democrats participated in the collusion to take out Trump, too. They lied to the courts to get a FISA warrant in order to spy on Trump, using the obviously fictional dossier to support the request. They used taxpayer dollars in multiple ways to destroy this political opponent. They stuck spies in the Trump campaign to entrap people and they still couldn't get Trump. After they couldn't beat Trump at the ballot box, they continued in their efforts to destroy him by having a special counsel. Now, after two years of practically unlimited taxpayer dollars -- the total was at least $25 million -- they still couldn't get him. But that isn't enough for Democrats and politicized judicial officials in New York. People compliment Mueller on the report, but think how many people have had their lives destroyed by a process that should never have started in the first place. Think of former Trump advisor Carter Page, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, and former campaign aide George Papadopoulos, among others. If this bogus investigation hadn't started, they would never have been convicted and financially destroyed by process crimes or investigations. It is truly a shame how much power the government has to entrap and destroy people especially when the power is used for political destruction. The report says that Russia clearly tried to influence our election, and the evidence is that they hacked the Democrats' computers, yet not one government official has been allowed to examine the computers. They also say they tried to influence the election by spending money on social media outlets. It appears they spent a whopping $300,000 trying to influence the election. How many taxpayer dollars, again, were used by the Obama administration to destroy Trump? If President Obama and his administration were so concerned about Russian influence that they would spy on Trump, why would Obama have given a stand-down order to his cyber security chief to stop investigating Russia for hacking? Remember this? Obama cyber chief confirms 'stand down' order against Russian cyberattacks in summer 2016 Think also of how many people surrounding Obama and Hillary would be in jail and broke today if Justice did their job of enforcing the laws in an equal manner. Hillary and her aides would have been convicted. Other former officials, such as Eric Holder, James Clapper, John Brennan, Susan Rice, Andrew McCabe, James Comey, Lisa Page and plenty more would have been financially destroyed and convicted. The Podesta brothers -- John and Tony -- would probably be in jail for their Russian ties. President Obama would also have been investigated for lying and obstruction of justice with Hillary's computer as well as on other subjects. There is nothing that has been redeeming about this whole effort to destroy our duly elected president, but think of how clean Trump must be if, after all this effort, they still can't get him.