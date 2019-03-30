The quest for truth in a world of media deception

Do you believe that the truth shall set you free? Well, nowadays, you'll be damned if you do and "dumbed" if you don't. Let's start with this: how do you like your truth in the morning? The politically correct answer should be "crooked or snide, I'm satisfied." Then the mainstream media go: "Upside-down, I never frown, news can almost be bliss just as long as I get my twist."

If you'd rather have "the whole truth," without artificial sweeteners or additives, the mean mainstream will classify you as a "fascist" (general term for "the one who disagrees"). If you were right all along, and a lengthy (e.g., 675 days), costly (e.g., $25.2 million) lie finally backfires, do not expect an official apology or clarification. The "Collusion Club" considers that you are either "deplorable" or dumb — in both cases, denial will do. Funny how "Adam Schiff rejects reports that Mueller indictments are over"(Fox News, March 24) echoes "I reject your reality and substitute my own" — a quote popularized by Adam Savage from Obama's favorite show, Mythbusters. By the way, since BHO's one MythBusters regret is "they never let me blow anything up," I must give it to Obama: for once, he doesn't want to take credit for what he has done (plenty), and in more ways than one. Even if it's difficult to disagree with Orwell's "In a time of deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act," acknowledgment of double standards is today just a boring element of contemporary socio-political routine. In 2012, Adam Schiff said, "I feel an ancestral connection to the [Russian] community because that's the part of the world my family comes from[.] ... I look forward to getting to know my cousins." Just try to imagine Mueller's "arguments" and media-induced hysteria if such a statement came "from the camp" of President Trump. Needless to say, the Jussie Smollett case would take a different turn, too, if it did not stem from the left. Why is the swamp's hate toward Donald Trump so intense? Well, as Miguel de Unamuno put it, "a lot of good arguments are spoiled by some fool who knows what he is talking about." Schopenhauer is credited with an interesting statement about truth. If the Three Stages Theory is correct, we are on the way to seeing the truth recognized. "In the first stage the truth is ridiculed; in the second stage it is opposed; in the third stage it is regarded as self-evident." Many of us are so sick and tired of treacherous lies that it's hard to believe that the biblical verse (John 8:32) "And ye shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free" was etched into the wall of the CIA's building to serve as a reminder of the intelligence mission in a free country. I dare hope that despite the present media eclipse, the belief will remain engraved in the heart of humanity, as long as we strive for free society. For as long as our kind remains "sapiens."