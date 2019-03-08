The Omar Affair is a turning point

Faced with clear examples of Ilhan Omar's Jew-hatred ("anti-Semitism" is a wishy-washy 19th-century British euphemism that implies that the same people equally hate Jews and Palestinians because they are both Semitic; claiming "dual loyalties" is not about legitimate criticism of Israel's policies), House Democrats chose to condemn not her, but "white supremacists" and "Islamophobia."

The world's oldest hate finally, officially has found purchase in America with the support of the world's oldest political party, the Democratic Party of the United States. Yesterday's shameful House resolution was not so much a turning point for American Jewry as a view of the turning point in the rear view mirror.



Photo credit: Leopaltik.

Fully cognizant of the successful jiu-jitsu making the victim the aggressor, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez immediately started fundraising using AIPAC (The America Israel Public Affairs Committee) as a bogeyman:

BREAKING: Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is raising money by claiming that the pro-Israel group AIPAC is coming after her, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib



This comes as Democrats are embroiled in an anti-Semitism scandal pic.twitter.com/TvFEDh1UvW — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 7, 2019

Useful idiot Rep. Jan Schakowsky, nominally Jewish, actually defended Omar's Jew-hatred as understandable because she "comes from a different culture." The notion that importing Jew-haters is a bad idea never occurs to her, nor does the idea that immigrants should assimilate and reject such hatred when they come here.

Omar herself recognized her triumph, joined by two other Jew-haters who are members of the Congressional Black Caucus:

Our nation is having a difficult conversation, but we believe this is great progress. pic.twitter.com/gSua9a8mki — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) March 7, 2019

And another member of CBC, James Clyburn, ranked the Holocaust as a subordinate event to the effects of jihad in Somalia that led Omar to a refugee camp in Kenya, then to Minnesota, and then to Congress:

So very disappointed in Mr. Clyburn’s comments. Many of us have felt pain as a minority. All groups have painful pasts. Please don’t suddenly make one minority group’s pain more justified or personal than another’s. #SouthCarolinaDoesNotThinkThisWay https://t.co/3ym4Sj1foX — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) March 7, 2019

John Hinderaker of Powerline notes the suddenness of the reversal of Democrat behavior:

That is quite a change from the long-ago days (less than a month ago, actually) when Pelosi and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer issued a statement saying, among other things, “Congresswoman Omar’s use of anti-Semitic tropes and prejudicial accusations about Israel’s supporters is deeply offensive.” The Democratic Party leadership’s climbdown is complete: today, as predicted, Omar voted for the resolution that began life as a censure of her anti-Semitism. So Pelosi has been humiliated, and Omar and her friends are ascendant.

With Jew-haters in charge now, voters potentially handing power to Democrats in 2020 would launch America down a path whose endpoint will be a catastrophe not just for the Jews — the canary in the coal mine — but for the Republic that the founders bequeathed to us and to "our sacred posterity."