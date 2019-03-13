The Left should debate rather than call for boycotts

Nevertheless, I find Carlson a thoughtful person who asks questions that the left has no answers for.

For the record, I'm not a Tucker Carlson viewer. It conflicts with my teaching schedule, so I end up hearing selected podcasts later.

For example, I recall when he asked an immigration activist if a country has the right to curb the number of people it takes in. The guest could not answer the question and went off on another attack on President Trump.

The latest is that an old audio tape of Carlson has prompted the mob to call for a boycott.

This is how Carlson fought back:

The left's main goal, in case you haven't noticed, is controlling what you think. In order to do that, they have to control the information that you receive. Google and Facebook and Twitter are fully on board with that. They are happy to ban unapproved thoughts, and they don't apologize for it. Same with the other cable channels and virtually every major news outlet in this country.

Thanks to Carlson for fighting back.

We've all felt this in one way or another.

I have been called a "racista" because I believe that immigration laws should be respected and that there is a crisis on the border. My comeback is to cite President Obama's speech about a "crisis," but they go back to their talking points.

I have been told to "support my people" when I defend Governor Greg Abbott's law against sanctuary cities. What "people" are they talking about? I ask if they want every city in the U.S. to decide what federal laws to obey. Again, no answer.

And how can a Latino vote for Trump? I guess that the 30% of us who voted for him didn't get the memo.

It's a ruthless campaign that the Left is on. We'd better fight back, as Carlson has.

