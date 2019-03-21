The joy of Left Privilege

Karl Marx was right: When you run the schools and the organs of propaganda you can do anything.

These days people can lynch you with the word "privilege." For our Democratic line of Rockettes, "Left Privilege" is a magic box of power. If you're Beto you can eat a plateful of “magic dirt,” and then pull in six million bucks in the first 24 hours of your campaign. Best of all, you get to keep any money that's left after your "presidential campaign" has become a burning wreck. It's better than bank robbery.

Just think about the raw political power of Left Privilege, because that's what we are really seeing today.

Here's only a partial list of Left-Privileged demagogues in today's America:

1. Without left privilege Hilllary would be in jail.

2. Sandy O is a complete creation of Left Privilege. Every ignorant word she utters is treated as Holy Scripture... because of Left Privilege.

3. Obama and Michelle may be thinking of another eight years in the White House, because nobody can go after their misfeasance and malfeasance in office... since they've got L.P.

4. LP insists that the Robert Mueller investigation, which has wasted years of time and millions of taxpayer dollars to no useful result, is a “national treasure” that must be protected at all costs.

5. LP also protects and funds Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Bruce and Nellie Ohr, James Comey, and Andrew McCabe, who ought to be doing hard time instead.

6. The rotten media still wake up screaming in the night for fear of losing their LP -- which is finally being challenged by a new conservative media.

7. Left Privilege is the angelic side of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Trump is the devil, and anybody with LP is an angel. Louis Farrakhan is a saint because he's protected by LP. So are the anti-Semites Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. George Soros is protected by LP, even as he is making another billion bucks. LP is a "get out of jail free" card for any sinner in the world.

But Donald Trump is not protected by LP, because he won't bow down to the wisdom of the NYT Editorial Board.

7. Our schools and universities are still "safe spaces," protected from criticism as part of their Left Privilege. Doesn't matter if they are corrupt to the core.

8. And don't forget the next leftie you meet -- and be sure to rub "Left Privilege" into their shriveling little souls.

Ah, it's wonderful to be alive in the Third Millennium -- a thousand more years of Left Privilege!