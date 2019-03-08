The evil the Left's disrespect for life has bred

Last night in Southern California, a young woman killed her newborn baby. Why? Who knows? But why wouldn't a desperate and perhaps ignorant young woman think it was acceptable to discard her newborn? The governor of New York celebrated his signing of a law that permits exactly that: the killing of a newborn baby. The Democrats in Congress just voted against a bill that would require doctors to treat infants who survive late-term abortions. Other states are following this lead. Planned Parenthood is onboard; it pays those Democrats to legalize abortion up to and after birth. Planned Parenthood gets rich selling the parts of those fetuses and infants. It seems unthinkable, but it is true.

So why would any young mother who gives birth to an unwanted child not think it is perfectly fine to dump her baby into the trash? This is what the Left hath wrought: the notion that infanticide is not only tolerable and legal, but morally defensible. Our nation has arrived at the nadir of its grasp of a moral sense. Thanks to the radical left, our government (not the American people) has become totally bereft of any sense of Judeo-Christian values. For decades, those running the government have worked tirelessly to erase any reference to faith from the public sphere and the history books from which our children "learn." See David Horowitz's new book, Dark Agenda. Thanks to this hundred-year campaign of the Left, we are now a nation that is morally adrift. One only has to look at the Democrats' inability to call out Ilhan Omar's incessant anti-Semitism to realize how far we have been dragged into the gutter of nihilism. Now we also know that the Left unabashedly supports infanticide. We know as well that they are willing to embrace the anti-Semitism of many in their party, particularly the newbies: Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, and Omar. Even the American Jews in Congress are seemingly afraid to rebel against these virulent anti-Israel Jew-haters. They are ready with all manner of pathetic excuses for these women's vitriol. Rep. Clyburn claimed that Omar's past is understandable and worse than the horrors of the Holocaust! It is quite likely that Clyburn knows next to nothing about the Holocaust, or he would be unable to make such a ridiculous statement. It is difficult to grasp how far the Left has fallen, how many traditional values leftists have worked so hard to supplant with the anti-Judeo-Christian mindset they have so fervently adopted. Who in a million years would have guessed they would support infanticide? Now they do. Who would have guessed they would validate anti-Semitism? Now they do, openly, shamelessly. Who could have predicted they would eschew free speech? Now they claim that any speech with which they disagree is "hate speech." Leftists are allowed to harass and bedevil any conservative they deem objectionable, and our media are their unrepentant handmaidens. Given the latest policies put forth by the Left, it is hard to imagine a single American voting for the leftist platform. The Green New Deal, for example, is a recipe for not only economic disaster, but a cataclysm that would send the world back into the Dark Ages. It would be comical but for the members of Congress who have endorsed it. If implemented, it would mean the end of all the prosperity and comforts the thousands of uses of fossil fuels have made possible. It would bring about the deaths of millions. There is no aspect of modern life that the countless uses of fossil fuels have not blessed human life on Earth. But for the Left, all that innovation, all those comforts, all those freedoms must be taken away. At the same time, life itself must be discounted; infants are as disposable as trash. We are in a bad place thanks to the Left. Leftists are a minority, but they are winning because they have a loud voice, they have the power to legislate, and they control the media. Trump will defeat them in a landslide unless they are allowed to cheat. Our lives depend on their not being allowed to cheat. As Hugh Hewitt wrote years ago, if it's not close, they can't cheat, but they are gearing up to do just that. The sophomoric Ocasio-Cortez claims that the world will end in twelve years unless her GND is adopted. If the American people do not rise up against the Left, she may get her wish. She assumes she will retain all the comforts she takes for granted; it will be only the rest of us who suffer the deprivations she wishes upon us.