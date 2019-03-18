The other people slaughtered by hate-filled fanatics the same day the Christchurch shooter did his evil

Elsewhere in the world on the same day as the shootings at the mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, the following slaughters by hate-filled bigots occurred... · At least 13 civilians have died in fresh attacks in Mozambique’s volatile northern Cabo Delgado province where Islamists have terrorized villagers in remote communities for more than a year, local sources said Saturday. (From Agence France-Press)

· At least six people were killed as suicide bombers dressed in women’s attire attacked people fleeing the Islamic State’s final holdout zone in Syria. (From the South China Morning Post) · Boko Haram attacked a Christian Village in Nigeria, killing one person, abducting two sisters, and destroying the village church and six houses. Taking time zone differences into account, this occurred at about the same time as the Christchurch shootings. (From persecution.org) ISIS flag, adopted by Boko Haram · On the same day as the Christchurch shootings, Christian Post reported that since February, 2019, Islamic Fulani tribesmen have murdered 120 Christians and destroyed 140 houses in Nigeria. · Robert Spencer reported in Jihad Watch that hope has been given up that the 3,000 missing Yazidi female sex slaves taken by ISIS will ever be found alive. They are all believed to have been murdered, some of them by beheading. And remember, all of this happened, or was reported on the same day, as the shootings at the mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. And this is just one typical day in the ongoing story of modern jihad. The Religion of Peace website has documented nearly 35,000 jihad attacks since the original 9/11 of2001, in which at least one person was killed. In some of these attacks, e.g. in the Bataclan attack in Paris in 2015 and in the Bastille Day attack in Nice in 2016, far many more people were killed than in Christchurch. So how come we’re not hearing about these? The author is an Iowa truck driver known to some AT readers as Kzintosh.