The Democratic moderate and the endangered species list

Just the other day, the rather powerful Dianne Feinstein was bushwhacked in her office by a group of leftist schoolchildren demanding that she acquiesce to the Green New Deal. It was a true Kodak moment. Using children as stooges has become a favorite of the left, but the lesson here was the ideological purity test being issued. The quite-left-of-center senator from California is not left enough, it seems. And despite her comeback to the “children,” she knows that she’d better toe the line or else. In 2018, barmaid extraordinaire, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, defeated a very liberal 20-year incumbent Democrat in New York City named Joe Crowley in a Democratic primary election. Joe had an extremely liberal voting record, but was afflicted with whiteness and maleness. But the lesson here is the same as the Feinstein incident. Neither Feinstein nor Crowley are moderates, but it seems quite evident they are simply not left enough. As a conservative, I find that hilarious, but it is very, very true, and has enormous sociopolitical implications.

So to all you sort-of Democratic moderates out there -- watch your back as if your political life depends on it! Senator Casey, didn’t you vote against the recent infanticide bill in Congress? Senator Menendez, are you done being roasted on a spit (of your own making, true) due to your audacity in opposing Obama’s anti-Israel agenda? Any of you southern Democrats say a kind word in public -- in the last, say, 40-50 years – about Robert E. Lee? Did any of you border-state Democrats express any concerns about an unenforced border in your districts? It is instructive to realize that Robespierre lost his head to the guillotine at the hands of the very same people who had adored him only three years prior. Leon Trotsky died from an ice axe to the brain in 1940 at the behest of the same Bolsheviks he worked with/rejoiced with in 1917. (Bernie… there’s a lesson here!) And of course, there were all those Chinese Communists who just weren’t pure enough, and were cut down in Mao’s Cultural Revolution. So if any of you incumbent and perhaps moderate Democrats hear a bell tolling, don’t ask for whom it tolls -- it tolls for thee.