Tech tyrants at Google do their best to obscure no indictments of Mueller Report

Paul Crookston of The Free Beacon spotted the rascals quietly doing their mischief by doing a simple auto-fill test, seeing what Google would suggest as a customer typed in a subject.

If the internet search monopolists at Google are trying to build a case that they are a dangerous threat to democracy in need of antitrust remediation, they are doing a good job of it. We already know that Google is run by leftists for leftists, and fired software engineer James Damore for political reasons – because he dared question PC orthodoxy. But there is an accumulating body of evidence that Google attempts to manage the public’s access to information so as to bias it in favor of Google’s friends and against those Google decides are its enemies.

Read the whole thing to see other amusing takes on Google’s squeamishness about leading users to the real story. But this one, to me, takes the cake:

Using Google search on multiple browsers and on private-browsing mode, the Free Beacon found Google search had an aversion to the search term "indictment." Using either "Trump" or "Mueller" as the subject, the following word "indictment" was not suggested even after spelling out most of it. For example, putting "Trump indi" into Google’s search bar does not lead to "Trump indictment" but rather to "Trump India," "Trump India Pakistan," Trump India tariffs," and "Trump Indiana."

Bing has no such reticence:

I think the word "suppression" is appropriate.