Suspend military aid to Lebanon now

Switzerland took a lot of us by surprise last week when it announced a suspension of arms exports to Lebanon, mostly high-end firearms provided to the personal security teams that protect high-ranking Lebanese officials. Being responsible merchants of death, the Swiss typically require that recipients submit to routine inspections to ensure that the weapons aren’t passed on to terrorists. Well, pro-Syrian Shiite MP Ghazi Zeaiter flunked one of these inspections badly last year, failing to produce 31 of the 40 automatic and semi-automatic rifles purchased for his security detail when he headed the Ministry of Public Works and Transport three years ago, and has been ducking the Swiss ever since. “We sold to a ministry, a government institution,” a senior official at the Swiss Embassy in Beirut later explained. “If the Lebanese government can’t guarantee the contractual obligations they agreed upon, we have to take action.”