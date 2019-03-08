Stop talking and start impeaching

Am I the only one who is fed up with this? It's time for the Democrats to start impeaching and stop threatening or talking about it.

Like many of you, I feel that impeachment will backfire big time on the Democrats.

Don't take my word for this. Read what Doug Schoen wrote this week:

I support the special counsel’s investigation, and firmly believe that the American people have the right to know whether the Trump campaign conspired with Russia, and whether the president has obstructed justice or engaged in illegal activity. However, there has not been any factual information released thus far that has built a bipartisan coalition for the impeachment or removal of the president.

Add Mark Penn to the mix:

House Democrats shouldn’t impeach Trump -- It will anger voters and the Senate won’t remove him.

That's right. The voters will not buy a partisan impeachment and will remove Democrats rather than Trump.

The Democrats should also be very careful about combing through President Trump's business activities. It may be a case of "be careful what you wish for because you may get it."

The fact is that the Trump was very generous to Democrats in the past:

Kamala Harris received money from Donald Trump as recently as six years ago. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner hosted a Park Avenue fundraiser for Cory Booker. Kirsten Gillibrand took in Trump family donations three times across a seven-year period -- and then gave a similar amount of money to a nonprofit years later after the president mocked her in a tweet. As the president gears up for his re-election fight, donor records show that six of the declared or potential Democrats itching to take him on have themselves been the beneficiaries of his -- or his daughter’s -- largesse. Harris, Booker, and Gillibrand -- along with Joe Biden, John Kerry and Terry McAuliffe -- all share a common bond of receiving Trump family donations, adding another wrinkle to a crowded primary where candidates are expected to trumpet their distance from the president.

To my knowledge, not a dime was returned because Trump was a racist.

So go ahead and start impeaching. It will blow up in your faces!

