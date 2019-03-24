So Obama knew all along about deep state's bid to Get Trump...

Townhall editor Katie Pavlich has dug up something pretty interesting from the trove of newly released emails from the ultra-chatty FBI officials Lisa Page and Andrew McCabe, noted earlier here . She writes :

Has President Obama finally been caught in the act? Was he in on the FBI's FISA abuse all along?

Next, while Page and McCabe are refusing to clarify, it appears the Obama White House may have been directly briefed on the matter.

She cites this news report from Fox News as the indicator:

On Oct. 14, 2016, Page again wrote to McCabe, this time concerning a meeting with the White House.



“Just called," Page said to McCabe. "Apparently the DAG [Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates] now wants to be there, and WH wants DOJ to host. So we are setting that up now. ... We will very much need to get Cohen’s view before we meet with her. Better, have him weigh in with her before the meeting. We need to speak with one voice, if that is in fact the case.” ("Cohen" is likely then-Deputy CIA Director David Cohen.)



McCabe responded within the hour: "Thanks. I will reach out to David." On Oct. 19, Page wrote to McCabe that the "meeting with WH counsel is finally set up."



Neither Lisa Page nor McCabe responded to Fox News' inquiries as to whether the meeting was designed to brief the White House on the FISA application or some other matter.

Seems like the Fox News question was pro forma. Could such a meeting, a month before the election, back when Hillary Clinton was projected to win, have been about anything else? Would these deep-staters, lining up with their plot to frame Donald Trump, really have lined up as a group to tell the White House Counsel all about their FISA abuse during those electric times and then asked the man to keep the information away from the president? Would the White House counsel have taken in such a meeting and then kept the news to himself, despite his job description? Would Obama have been incurious about such an unprecented meeting?

Color me skeptical.

It very much looks like Obama was in on the plot all along, getting his briefings about it and smiling to himself. And as GatewayPundit has speculated, it certainly would have made sense from Obama's point of view:

What was Obama’s motive? Simple, he knew if he did that for Hillary, he’d own the next President of the United States, and could blackmail her with the truth till the end of time. It literally would have given him a 3rd and 4th term.

Which is pretty creepy, but also perfectly believable.

Obama, as it happens, has a certain style of governance that is above all characterized by meddling and interference. Here are a few examples from Obama's post-presidency that I wrote about a few days ago - Obama's little minions trying to interfere in the Jussie Smollett case, interfering for sure in the Roseanne Barr firing, and maybe having some involvement in the elitist college admissions scandal. They interfere like crazy because they are accustomed to interfering, sticking their fingers in every pie if it benefits them politically. Would Obama have benefited politically from some FISA abuse to spy on Trump and his advisors? Darn tootin' he would.

Which way down on the horizon raises some questions about whether there should be legal consequences for the illegal activity. If we don't want to see more of it from Democratic leaders, maybe there has to be.

Image credit: Pete Souza, The Obama-Biden Transition Project, via Change.org, Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 3.0