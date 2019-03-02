Sixty days and the knives are out

We learned this week that the Democrats' left and center are at each other's throats. Sandy O is making a list to see who is naughty and nice.

This is from news reports:

According to the Post, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi scolded her wayward center-leaning colleagues, telling them: "We are either a team or we're not, and we have to make that decision." But Ocasio-Cortez reportedly took it a step further. She said she would help progressive activists unseat those moderates in their districts in the 2020 elections, the report said. Her spokesman Corbin Trent told the paper that she made the "list" comment during the meeting. "She said that when activists ask her why she had to vote for a gun safety bill that also further empowers an agency that forcibly injects kids with psychotropic drugs, they're going to want a list of names and she's going to give it to them," Trent said, referring to ICE. Ocasio-Cortez has vehemently denounced ICE since bursting onto the political stage — but has also raised concerns among fellow Democrats that she's picking fights with her own party.

Wow. Where is Joe Crowley when we really need him?

So where does this put all those "moderates" who ran to end all of the partisanship in Washington? It does not help, to put it bluntly.

It puts Speaker Pelosi in a tough place, too. She is the speaker because of all of those "moderates," the many who promised not to vote for her.

So what happens next?

Democratic optimists will say this will pass and that Democrats will come together to defeat President Trump.

The realist in me thinks differently. You can't reconcile these differences, especially when representatives see a tough re-election ahead in many of those districts that flipped from red to blue in 2018.

