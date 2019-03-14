Robert Francis O'Rourke announces his plan to save our democracy and the climate by running for president

Democrat Beto O'Rourke says he wants to knock down the existing border barriers on the southern border



MSNBC's Chris Hayes: "If you could, would you take the wall down now? Knock it down?"



O'Rourke: "Yes, absolutely. I would take the wall down." pic.twitter.com/0jYSc1kKh8

I do have to compliment him on his choice of magazines on which to tease his announcement — one focused on superficial appearances, with his head right under the word "Vanity." For this candidacy is all about vanity, building his brand for the future, not about winning the nomination.

Quite a few people have noted the distinct lack of enthusiasm of the dog pictured with him. If it is more than a prop, why isn't it happy to be with its master?

As my friend Peter Barry Chowka quips, O'Rourke looks more like a Kennedy than any of the current generation of Kennedys. If one were to jokingly guess whose love child he might be, my choice would be the former attorney general, Bobby (err, I mean Beto).

See what I mean?



Beto Kennedy photo via Wikimedia Commons; Robert F. O’Rourke via screen grab. Assembled by Peter Barry Chowka.