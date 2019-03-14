Robert Francis O'Rourke announces his plan to save our democracy and the climate by running for president
Based on little more than his Kennedy-esque good looks, culturally appropriated Hispanic nickname, marriage to the daughter of a billionaire, skateboarding and social media skills, and three terms in the House of Representative devoid of any major legislative accomplishments, Robert Francis ("Beto") O'Rourke has just declared his candidacy for the presidency. In an odd video announcing the momentous decision, full of extravagant hand gestures inappropriate for someone sitting on a couch as if engaged in a one-on-one conversation with the public [Hey, Robert Francis, you're supposed to be faking Hispanic, not Italian heritage], he hit most of the current themes popular among Democrats.
For some reason (maybe because it is so stupid?), he made no mention of tearing down the existing border wall sections.
Democrat Beto O'Rourke says he wants to knock down the existing border barriers on the southern border
MSNBC's Chris Hayes: "If you could, would you take the wall down now? Knock it down?"
O'Rourke: "Yes, absolutely. I would take the wall down." pic.twitter.com/0jYSc1kKh8
I do have to compliment him on his choice of magazines on which to tease his announcement — one focused on superficial appearances, with his head right under the word "Vanity." For this candidacy is all about vanity, building his brand for the future, not about winning the nomination.
Quite a few people have noted the distinct lack of enthusiasm of the dog pictured with him. If it is more than a prop, why isn't it happy to be with its master?
As my friend Peter Barry Chowka quips, O'Rourke looks more like a Kennedy than any of the current generation of Kennedys. If one were to jokingly guess whose love child he might be, my choice would be the former attorney general, Bobby (err, I mean Beto).
See what I mean?
Beto Kennedy photo via Wikimedia Commons; Robert F. O’Rourke via screen grab. Assembled by Peter Barry Chowka.
