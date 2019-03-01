Rep. Tlaib doubles down on calling a black woman working for Republicans a ‘prop’
The is a lot of competition for the title, but Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-Jihad) is making a strong case for herself as the most disgusting member of Congress. During the public testimony by Michael Cohen, she dehumanized a black woman who was sitting behind Rep. Mark meadows, calling her a “prop” – an infamy that denies the possibility of human agency to a black woman who disagrees with her. You see, in this worldview, black people are so stupid that they can’t come to their own political conclusions, and must be pawns of white people if they disagree with her.
It looks to me as though the black chair of the committee, Elijah Cummings (D-Md) was startled and quite possible offended by this sterotype of balck people:
When asked by Chairman Elijah Cummings to clarify her position, she said:
"I am not calling the gentleman, Mr. Meadows, a racist for doing so. I'm saying that in itself, it is a racist act."
Meadows responded: "There's nothing more personal to me than my relationship – my nieces and nephews are people of color. Not many people know that. You know that, Mr Chairman. And to indicate that I asked someone who is a personal friend of the Trump family, who has worked for him, who knows this particular individual (pointing to Cohen), that she's coming in to be a prop, it's racist to suggest that I asked her to come in here for that reason."
Cummings, trying to diffuse the situation, thanked Meadows and called him one of his best friends on the committee. "I know that shocks a lot of people," he added. He also said that he did not think Tlaib meant to call Meadows racist.
"I can see and feel your pain. I feel it. And I don't think Ms. Tlaib intended to cause you that, that kind of pain and that kind of frustration," Cummings said.
Tlaib then apologized "if that's what it sounded like. But I said 'someone' in general," she said.
"I'm pretty direct so if I wanted to say that, I would have," she said. "Again, I said 'someone' and again was not referring to you at all as a racist."
The woman she slandered as a “prop” has a name, Lynn Patton, and she responded:
"What I’d like to ask the congresswoman from Michigan is you know, why does she take the word of a self-confessed perjurer, and criminally convicted white man, over a black female who is highly educated, rose up through the ranks of one of the most competitive companies in real estate, spoke before 25 million people at the Republican National Convention and now works in one of the most historic administrations in history?" Patton told Fox News on Thursday.
"That’s more racist than being put up there as a 'prop,'" she added.
Apparently, after thinking it over, Tlaib decided that she would double down. Appearing yesterday on MSNBC, she wrapped herself in the cloak of “woman of color” (If Arabs are people of color, then wasn’t Steve Jobs a person of color? And let’s pause for a moment to consider the Arab slave trade – historically and currently – but I digress):
Rush transcript via Grabien:
>> Are you, do you regret saying what you said yesterday in the hearing or stand by what you said yesterday?
>> Absolutely not. I mean, I really do stand by it. And folks need to know, I come from a community that I was raised in, the most beautiful blackest city in the country and fully around us in what’s happening, I think, in the country right now, with this sitting president of the United States, very much, I wanted to be heard and seen, and for me, at that moment, watching this young woman stand up behind congressman Meadows in that way was very hurtful and it was very disrespectful.
>> What is the bigger lesson here? I think one of the things that happens every day in Congress now, the house minority is overwhelmingly white and male. You really see it. The majority is a much more diverse coalition of folks from different ethnic backgrounds, different races. It’s female representation is higher and it kind of seems like we’re watching these sort of two Americas interact tensely with each other in every committee hearing.
>> Yeah, I mean, I can tell you, so many of us, this is the most diverse class of the largest class since watergate, but I think many of us didn’t run to be the first of anything. Many of us, especially the women of color that are there really ran because they had a desire to do right by their communities and their families that they represent, but also, we didn’t come just to make Congress look differently. Which I think is important, but also we, you know, want to speak differently and feel differently. We want people back home to be able to relate to this Congress, to feel like it is a people’s Congress and reflective of who we are.
>> I thought it was an example of that. If you had not said about it, a lot of people remarked on that moment on social media and people we work with remarked about it. Had you not said it, it was a striking moment for that reason.
The is a lot of competition for the title, but Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-Jihad) is making a strong case for herself as the most disgusting member of Congress. During the public testimony by Michael Cohen, she dehumanized a black woman who was sitting behind Rep. Mark meadows, calling her a “prop” – an infamy that denies the possibility of human agency to a black woman who disagrees with her. You see, in this worldview, black people are so stupid that they can’t come to their own political conclusions, and must be pawns of white people if they disagree with her.
It looks to me as though the black chair of the committee, Elijah Cummings (D-Md) was startled and quite possible offended by this sterotype of balck people:
When asked by Chairman Elijah Cummings to clarify her position, she said:
"I am not calling the gentleman, Mr. Meadows, a racist for doing so. I'm saying that in itself, it is a racist act."
Meadows responded: "There's nothing more personal to me than my relationship – my nieces and nephews are people of color. Not many people know that. You know that, Mr Chairman. And to indicate that I asked someone who is a personal friend of the Trump family, who has worked for him, who knows this particular individual (pointing to Cohen), that she's coming in to be a prop, it's racist to suggest that I asked her to come in here for that reason."
Cummings, trying to diffuse the situation, thanked Meadows and called him one of his best friends on the committee. "I know that shocks a lot of people," he added. He also said that he did not think Tlaib meant to call Meadows racist.
"I can see and feel your pain. I feel it. And I don't think Ms. Tlaib intended to cause you that, that kind of pain and that kind of frustration," Cummings said.
Tlaib then apologized "if that's what it sounded like. But I said 'someone' in general," she said.
"I'm pretty direct so if I wanted to say that, I would have," she said. "Again, I said 'someone' and again was not referring to you at all as a racist."
The woman she slandered as a “prop” has a name, Lynn Patton, and she responded:
"What I’d like to ask the congresswoman from Michigan is you know, why does she take the word of a self-confessed perjurer, and criminally convicted white man, over a black female who is highly educated, rose up through the ranks of one of the most competitive companies in real estate, spoke before 25 million people at the Republican National Convention and now works in one of the most historic administrations in history?" Patton told Fox News on Thursday.
"That’s more racist than being put up there as a 'prop,'" she added.
Apparently, after thinking it over, Tlaib decided that she would double down. Appearing yesterday on MSNBC, she wrapped herself in the cloak of “woman of color” (If Arabs are people of color, then wasn’t Steve Jobs a person of color? And let’s pause for a moment to consider the Arab slave trade – historically and currently – but I digress):
Rush transcript via Grabien:
>> Are you, do you regret saying what you said yesterday in the hearing or stand by what you said yesterday?
>> Absolutely not. I mean, I really do stand by it. And folks need to know, I come from a community that I was raised in, the most beautiful blackest city in the country and fully around us in what’s happening, I think, in the country right now, with this sitting president of the United States, very much, I wanted to be heard and seen, and for me, at that moment, watching this young woman stand up behind congressman Meadows in that way was very hurtful and it was very disrespectful.
>> What is the bigger lesson here? I think one of the things that happens every day in Congress now, the house minority is overwhelmingly white and male. You really see it. The majority is a much more diverse coalition of folks from different ethnic backgrounds, different races. It’s female representation is higher and it kind of seems like we’re watching these sort of two Americas interact tensely with each other in every committee hearing.
>> Yeah, I mean, I can tell you, so many of us, this is the most diverse class of the largest class since watergate, but I think many of us didn’t run to be the first of anything. Many of us, especially the women of color that are there really ran because they had a desire to do right by their communities and their families that they represent, but also, we didn’t come just to make Congress look differently. Which I think is important, but also we, you know, want to speak differently and feel differently. We want people back home to be able to relate to this Congress, to feel like it is a people’s Congress and reflective of who we are.
>> I thought it was an example of that. If you had not said about it, a lot of people remarked on that moment on social media and people we work with remarked about it. Had you not said it, it was a striking moment for that reason.