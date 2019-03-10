Remembering Climategate

Climategate refers to the leakage of emails among what may be termed alarmist conspirators, mostly Anglos in the U.K. and the USA. They contrived and managed to suppress the circulation of any papers or data expressing opinions, contrary to the theme that CO2 is the "villain" that causes climate disasters. They formed a network, traced by highly regarded GMU statistics professor Edward Wegman, that "peer-reviewed" each other's papers and tried to prevent publication of contrary views by pressuring independent editors and by raising objections whenever possible.

Profs. David Douglass and John Christy relate their personal experience in an essay, published by American Thinker on December 20, 2009, with the title "A Climatology Conspiracy?" Needless to say, the conspirators got off scot-free; in fact, they received many honors and plaudits from the general scientific community, whose members were unaware of the real story. An example is a glowing open letter of support, written by officers of the AMS and other notables, in the 1996 issue of BAMS, the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society. The open letter was addressed to Dr. Benjamin D. Santer, the lead author of the crucial chapter in IPCC-AR (Assessment Report)-2, arguably the source of the calamitous Kyoto Protocol to the Global Climate Treaty, which would have introduced six limitations on the emission of CO2. The source of the leakage of the Climate-gate emails was never found. Speculation is that Russia, then-opponent of the Kyoto Protocol, might be involved. Whoever he might be, he deserves a pat on the back. S. Fred Singer is professor emeritus at the University of Virginia, founder and now chairman emeritus of the Science & Environmental Policy Project (SEPP). His specialties are atmospheric and space physics; he served as founding director of the U.S. Weather-Satellite Service, now in NOAA. He is an elected fellow of major scientific societies. In 2007, he founded the NIPCC (Non-Governmental International Panel on Climate Change) (NIPCCreport.org). For recent writings, see www.americanthinker.com/s_fred_singer and also Google Scholar.