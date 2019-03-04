Hey Democrats! Remember Howard Schultz? Sure looks like he's running for president

Former Starbucks CEO Howie Schultz is still around, and based on what's in his Twitter feed, he's indeed running for president. In fact, based on what he's got up, his campaign train has taken off from the station without telling the Democrats or its mainstream media allies. Look at his last five tweets:

Sure looks like Ilhan Omar isn't the only problem Democrats have as they seek to halt the Trump revolution in 2020.

See you soon Texas! Excited to talk to Texans about the vital importance of the political center to American democracy. More to come from the people we meet across the state. pic.twitter.com/hbohOBRDhS — Howard Schultz (@HowardSchultz) March 3, 2019

The failed political class of Washington, D.C., has broken America’s political system. And out of that are rising political extremes on both sides. President Trump is one extreme and on the other side is a vitriolic undermining of the American free enterprise system. — Howard Schultz (@HowardSchultz) March 2, 2019

Shouting down political opponents, inflexible dogma, and the making of lists of the politically impure, unfavored classes, and offending businesses, has always been integral to socialism. History is utterly clear on this point. The list is always acted on. — Howard Schultz (@HowardSchultz) March 2, 2019

From the sad spectacle of the Cohen hearing and the craven defense of the president by Republicans, to the reports of fights inside the Democratic Caucus between the ascendant left wing and a more moderate wing of the party, this was another sad week in American politics. — Howard Schultz (@HowardSchultz) March 2, 2019

Be one of the 11 million to watch #UnbreakingAmerica. Incredible film, @representus https://t.co/yBp3FP31PP — Howard Schultz (@HowardSchultz) February 28, 2019

Actually, there's about 20 of those kinds of tweets, geared precisely in statements and appearances to someone running for president. Note the criticism of both parties, which is what a candidate running as a centrist would do. Note the campaign-style appearances, as well as advance notice of them. Look at the attacks on socialism and the swamp - two things that served President Trump very well in his own campaign efforts, past and present.

Schultz knows what he is doing. What's fascinating is that not only have the Democrats not noticed (at least publicly), the mainstream media hasn't noticed (and that has to be public or they haven't noticed). Schultz has apparently decided he does want to run and is just chugging along and drawing in potential voters to see him up close and try to win them over. It's a very interesting kind of retail politics, untethered to the press.

Yes, he could be a problem for President Trump, too. But with the Democrats swinging over to the McGovern-cubed socialist model, he's really going to be a problem for them - and from what I can tell, they're caught flatfooted.

Run, Howie, run!