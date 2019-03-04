'Red-state hate' by liberals will re-elect Donald Trump in 2020

Salena Zito has an excellent column in today's New York Post that uses the red state/blue state cultural and political divide to show why liberal hate for those of us in flyover country will re-elect Donald Trump.

Maher began by blaming Jeff Bezos for courting wealthy cities like New York for his next Amazon headquarters while ignoring states he said would benefit most from thousands of new jobs. “That’s why red state voters are so pissed off,” he said. “They don’t hate us; they want to be us. They want to go the party. It’s like we’re the British royal family and they’re Meghan Markle’s dad.” You might argue that is Maher being Maher and as an entertainer he’s just throwing red meat to satisfy his audience. But two things are worth noting: The live audience applauded wildly at every insult he lobbed, and plenty of Americans think his jabs truly reflect how the blue-state cultural elite views people from red states.

It's not just Mahar, of course. Hollywood routinely and viciously insults and degrades ordinary people - especially southerners. The Covington Catholic incident at the Lincoln Memorial is a case in point:

When the students from Covington Catholic got into an altercation with a progressive Native American activist, they were immediately judged guilty of heinous behavior before anyone had found out the facts. Why? Well, they were from Kentucky and had MAGA hats on. Jussie Smollett’s allegations of an attack by racist whites wearing MAGA hats was also immediately reported as true by the national press and celebrities, because they assumed that, of course, a Trump supporter would do that. Like Maher’s rant, they see Middle America as white, stupid, racist and filled with envy.

What's truly astonishing about this attitude is that it knows no class or income bracket. Rich midwesterners and southerners are just as discerning as rich New Yorkers, but are insulted and degraded anyway.

Ken Garner, a 56-year-old semi-retired attorney who lives in the very red state of Texas, says he enjoys the finer things in life: good food, museums, books, tasteful clothing, nice cars, high technology and classical music, “all the things that Maher claims only blue state people like.” He says there is “not a shred of resentment as far as I can observe” from the people he meets across the Lone Star State towards those who live in blue states. Garner doesn’t care much for the president, so much so that his Republican voting streak, which began in 1980, ended in the last presidential election when he decided not to cast a vote. But he’s also weary of the red-state bashing and says he gets why people who voted for Trump are also tired of it. “I won’t vote for any Democrats,” he said.

In fact, the red state hate has gotten worse since Trump was elected. The hysterical denunciations of Trump are also targeting his supporters. The way the media covers a Trump rally is incredible. Attendees are described as almost sub-human - ignorant yahoos; violent, racist, and slavishly in love with Trump.

No one likes to be insulted - especially when they are told they are inferior to other people when they know they're not. It may be that the 2020 election will be Trump's to lose no matter how unpopular he may be. And Democrats will only have themselves to blame.