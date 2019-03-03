Ocasio-Cortez: Proud to be a hypocrite

But the woman who boasts of a “razor-sharp BS detector” seems to have trouble sniffing out her own.

On Saturday, the New York Post published an article pointing out the hypocrisy of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for eschewing "green" modes of transportation in favor of gas guzzling cars and airplanes.

Since declaring her candidacy in May 2017, Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign heavily relied on those combustible-engine cars — even though a subway station was just 138 feet from her Elmhurst campaign office. She listed 1,049 transactions for Uber, Lyft, Juno and other car services, federal filings show. The campaign had 505 Uber expenses alone. In all, Ocasio-Cortez spent $29,365.70 on those emissions-spewing vehicles, along with car and van rentals — even though her Queens HQ was a one-minute walk to the 7 train. The campaign shelled out only $8,335.41 on 52 MetroCard transactions.

Most politicians when confronted with examples of their hypocrisy would be contrite, beg forgiveness, and promise to do better in the future.

AOC? Not so much.

Fox News:

Cortez responded on Twitter, arguing that "living in the world as it is isn't an argument against working towards a better future." “I also fly & use A/C," Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “The Green New Deal is about putting a LOT of people to work in developing new technologies, building new infrastructure, and getting us to 100% renewable energy.”

That's the same argument used by socialists the world over. It's what the communists told peasants when questioned about their luxurious autos and dachas on the Black Sea. "Things will get better in the future, but for now, this is what you got so make the most of it."

Ocasio-Cortez is not concerned about looking like a hypocrite because she knows most of the media are never going to call her out on it. So she can brag about flying and using air conditioning because she's a darling of the national press. They will run interference for her, shielding her from criticism and charges of hypocrisy.

The refrain, "If a Republican had said it..." is useless because if the press didn't have double standards, they'd have no standards at all.