Ocasio-Cortez blames unnamed staffer for Green New deal fiasco

The buck stops somewhere well below the exalted personage of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. I wonder if she even knows who Harry Truman was? President Truman famously acknowledged that the boss has to take the blame when his people screw-up with the slogan “The buck stops here.” He even had a sign on his presidential desk with that motto on it. (Many years ago, I bought a copy at the Truman Presidential Library in Independence, Missouri, but you can get them nowadays on Amazon, though the price seems rather steep.) Ocasio-Cortez, who enjoyed an infomercial yesterday on MSNBC in the form of a televised town hall meeting in her district, disagrees with this theory of executive leadership, preferring to blame her staff for the release of an early FAQ on her Green New Deal that contained absurdities about banning cows and airplanes. Matt Whitlock captured the moment of blame-denial in a video clip tweet:

“I definitely had a staffer who had a very bad day at work and did release a working draft early, so I get that’s what they’re seizing on.” @AOC throws staff under the bus when asked about the atrocious #GreenNewDeal launch, FAQ, cow farts. pic.twitter.com/ceEYO3Ps0J — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 30, 2019 Note the automatic posture as a victim – of her own staff and those who “seize upon” her staff’s mistake. The production values on the infomercial were pretty impressive for district meeting of a a freshman congressperson with less than 3 months in office, somplete with a camera on a crane arm, zooming around, and the seal of the House of Representatives on the stage floor, right under her stiletto heels. YouTube screen grab