NBC/MSNBC political news honcho accused of trying to suppress news on behalf of the DNC

CNN and MSNBC, the two cable news networks currently in crisis over their pushing of the Russia hoax for years, have another huge worry on their hands: they have been exposed as agents of the Democratic Party’s national leadership. First CNN, and now MSNBC (as well as its parent, NBC News), have been shown to be acting on orders from the Democratic Party. Tucker Carlson, under concerted attack by Media Matters and others seeking to drive him off the air, has broadcast devastating rebukes to the two corrupt networks for their conversion into adjuncts of a political party, not legitimate news operations. With so much skin in the game, Tucker has devoted major time to both stories, explaining their significance to his viewers. If you missed it, watch his Thursday night segment showing that when Nancy Pelosi commanded it, CNN changed its entire day’s programming to spout the line that the Democratic Party wanted.

The newer scandal now rocking the world of broadcast “journalism” is the charge that the managing editor of politics for NBC and MSNBC, Dafna Linzer, acted on behalf of the Democratic National Committee to suppress the reporting of a scoop by a freelance reporter. YouTube screen grab The reporter in question, Yashar Ali, is no conservative, and no hero to me based on his previous body of work (more on that below) and had no ideological reason to attack Linzer or her two networks. In fact, as a freelancer, he had every career interest in acceding to her censorship in return for favorable consideration as a guest or even a hire. Ali publicized the attempted news suppression in a Twitter thread with 25 entries that begins: 1. Yesterday, I received a call from @DafnaLinzer who serves as managing editor of NBC/MSNBC politics. Dafna's conduct during the call was highly inappropriate and unethical. So what was the purpose of her call? She called me to bully me on behalf of the DNC. 2. Dafna, who oversees the political coverage for NBC and MSNBC, was calling to bully me into delaying the publication of an innocuous scoop and at no point did she advocate for her network, it was only about the DNC. Read the whole thing – or watch Tucker take apart and explain the significance of this scandal, and then discuss the incident with his guest Chris Plante. Both segments are very rewarding: Before we beatify Ali, read Peter Barry Chowka’s work on his role in sabotaging the career of Eric Bolling, then at Fox News here, here, and here.