Love Trump without overlooking his faults

An unfortunate trend seems to be developing among Trump-supporters. Many of these seem to think the president has no faults, or at least none that merits mention in any discussion of American politics today. This is simply bad thinking; as good as Trump is, both as a man and as a president, he has as many faults as anyone — mainly a big mouth that unnecessarily keeps opposition anger white-hot. This can be fun to watch, as when he snubbed the White House Correspondents' dinner. The shrewish leftists were just sure he had no choice but to go, and they planned to barbecue him. Instead, he forced many of them out of their white ties and tuxes to attend his rally that same night in another state among the very rubes and hicks the snotty Left so detests.

When he first came on the scene as a serious presidential contender, I relished Trump's combativeness. I still enjoy it when he shoves their viciousness right back in their faces, and I positively howl with delight when they get their heads handed to them. I voted for Donald Trump and wish I could have voted for him a hundred times, a thousand times. But he's not a Democrat; it's they who do that. There are times when indifference to the other side's rage is the right thing. They need their wrongness and their wrongheadedness rubbed in their faces from time to time. But doing it all the time risks igniting the demented, the Hodgkinsons who go on murderous rampages. Rubbing it in probably pushes their unreasonable hatred into areas of the unbalanced psyche where that hatred might not go if not goaded into it. More fundamentally, it's simply unrealistic to pretend your leader is spotless, blameless, and perfectly clean. The Idiot Left does that, and we need to leave its members to it. Donald Trump is the right president for our time and one of the best America has ever had, and it's because he's firmly grounded in reality. Our judgments of him also need to be that way. I'd wager that Trump himself would agree with this assessment, though it won't change his behavior. Besides despising the lying press for 30 years, he is by nature a scrapper who fights to win. We can enjoy watching him win battles without doubting that he often goes too far for his (or our) own good. It's one of those "bad news and good news" things where the former overwhelms the latter without erasing it. So shrug your shoulders. We need to (perhaps silently) acknowledge it to keep our own judgments real.