Life in the lefty bubble

Despite the extraordinary economy under this president, lefties are convinced we're living in a depression. In the comments sections that follow many articles, they come right out and say the economy has been in a nosedive ever since Trump after Obama's spectacular economic triumphs. It's literally as if they were watching one movie and we another.

Evidence means nothing to these people. We regularly get reports of all-time highs in Hispanic and black workforce participation, of all-time lows in unemployment across all metrics, of more jobs than people for them nationwide. Even the lefty New York Times has come out with ecstatic reports on the state of the economy. The stock market has repeatedly hit new highs. Toyota, Amazon, and other giants sink billions into America, providing jobs by the tens of thousands. Regardless of all this, the Left sees only economic failure and gloom. When people just refuse to see what's right there in front of them, there's no use trying to persuade them. It's not like the blind guys and the elephant's trunk; it's more like blind guys lost in a giant cave system. Their politicization is so complete that they're cut off from reality, preferring what they imagine to what actually, demonstrably, measurably is. Reasoning with people like this is not possible, and you see them everywhere. It's Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Company bragging about chasing off Amazon while the practical-minded moan about losing 25,000 good jobs and the tax revenue they would have provided. But despite the moans, you can bet that in 2020, New York will go reliably blue against its own home daughter. The parallels with 1930s Germany appall the historically informed.