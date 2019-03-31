Joe Biden's skin-crawling touching of little girls and grown women now an election issue

A few days after the 76-year old Joe Biden gave a speech blaming a "white man's culture" for the sexual assault of women, and his "regrettable" treatment of Anita Hill during the 1991 harassment hearings, a female "victim" came forward alleging Biden inappropriately touched and kissed her.

Lucy Flores was a 35-year-old Democrat candidate for lieutenant governor in Nevada in 2014. She admits she was 'flattered" when Biden offered to attend a campaign rally in Las Vegas to boost voter turnout. In her account of the incident, Flores wrote she was minding her own business on the side of the stage waiting to be introduced when Biden came from behind.

He leaned further in and inhaled my hair. I was mortified. I thought to myself,... And also, what in the actual fuck? Why is the vice-president of the United States smelling my hair?” He proceeded to plant a big slow kiss on the back of my head. My brain couldn’t process what was happening....” I couldn’t move and I couldn’t say anything. I wanted nothing more than to get Biden away from me. My name was called and I was never happier to get on stage in front of an audience. ... I had never experienced anything so blatantly inappropriate and unnerving before. The vice-president of the United States of America had just touched me in an intimate way reserved for close friends, family, or romantic partners — and I felt powerless to do anything about it.

Biden's spokesperson offered this bizarre response:

Neither then, nor in the years since, did he or the staff with him at the time have an inkling that Ms. Flores had been at any time uncomfortable, nor do they recall what she describes. But Vice President Biden believes that Ms. Flores has every right to share her own recollection and reflections, and that it is a change for better in our society that she has the opportunity to do so. He respects Ms. Flores as a strong and independent voice in our politics and wishes her only the best.”

Unfortunately for Biden, he cannot deny this creepy behavior. There are plenty of videos and still shots of Biden, kissing, groping and putting his hands on children and grown women in public.

Up to now, his depraved proclivities have been ignored by the Democrats and the media. But 2020 is just around the corner and having a documented serial groper candidate touching and kissing little girls in scads of online videos may be too much for the party of #MeToo.

Only three days ago Politico reported Biden was the top choice of 29 percent of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents surveyed in a Quinnipiac poll.

Flores's accusation should be a game changer for touchy-feely Biden. Will the mainstream media give the man some call “gropin' Joe'' a pass?

The liberal website Vox.com insists the MSM will not cover for Biden. In a March 29 article entitled "Flores isn't alone," the Vox writer states:

...It's no secret in Washington that Biden has touched numerous women inappropriately in public. It’s just never been treated as a serious issue by the mainstream press.

Biden does have his defenders who view the unsolicited hair sniffing, touching and kissing as lovable and endearing. Dick Harpootlian, a South Carolina state senator and Biden supporter said this about his friend:

All of us who have been around Joe Biden — he hugs men, women and children. He is a hugger. That’s just the generation he comes from, and that’s his personality. You shouldn’t read anything into it other than he was doing what he has done to me, to my daughter, to my wife, to Barack Obama.

If the chillingly creepy Biden decides to run for President, contenders from both parties can play these hard-to-watch videos of a Democrat feeling up little girls and women in an endless loop. Voters can decide for themselves if Uncle Joe is a friendly “hugger” or a perverted old man.