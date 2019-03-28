It's Kyoto all over again!

If you remember "La Macarena" in the late 1990s, then you remember Kyoto. Back in 1997, Senate voted 97-0 to oppose the United States becoming a signatory to any international agreement on greenhouse gas emissions under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. It's hard to think of a bigger "NO" than 97 "no" votes.

My guess is that Democrats learned a big lesson out of that vote. In other words, don't bring anything to the Senate regarding climate change because it won't pass. Get around the Senate by signing agreements with other countries, as President Obama did with the Paris Climate Accord. Yesterday, the Senate did it again, as we see in this report: The Green New Deal, a sweeping Democratic proposal for dealing with climate change, fell at the first hurdle Tuesday as the Senate failed to reach the 60 votes necessary to begin debate on the non-binding resolution, with 42 Democrats and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., voting "present." The Democrat response was that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was proposing a sham. If so, why didn't the Democrats propose their own green deal and vote "yes" on it? The real reason is that Democrats didn't want to go on record supporting a bill that hurts workers in their states. No collusion, no green deal, and baseball starts this week. Life is good!