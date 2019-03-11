â€˜ISIS bridesâ€™ vow revenge when returned to the West

When people tell us that they tink that Allah commands torture and death for infidels, it is best to believe that they mean it. So, the only question I have about the women from Europe, Australia, and America who flocked to ISIS-held territory and bore children for the jihad fighters that gleefully beheaded, crucified, burned alive, and enslaved the infidels that fell under their control is “How stupid do they think we are?” Apparently, they think that the kufrs of the lands they abandoned are deeply stupid. They think that enough of us are delusional enough to let them come back. Some of them, like Hoda Muthana, think that claiming they made a “mistake” and citing the accident of birth in the United States to a family in this country on a diplomatic visa, will be enough.

Others have an even deeper contempt for the infidels they would happily torture and kill if given the power and don’t even bother to conceal their plans for vengeance. The UK Sun interviewed some of the more contemptuously honest among them: ISIS brides in Syrian refugee camps have vowed chilling revenge as the last outpost of their "caliphate" faces defeat by Kurdish forces. It comes amid fears there are thousands of brainwashed followers in the camps, with one veiled woman warning: "We will seek vengeance, there will be blood up to your knees." The woman, feared to be among thousands of unrepentant fanatics who have fled Baghouz and surrendered to US-backed Kurdish forces, added: "We have left, but there will be new conquests in the future." Call me hard-hearted, but I don’t think there is any recovery from this virus for many, if not most people who were willing to turn their lives upside down in service to Allah. The horrors enacted by ISIS are so terrible that nobody who supporter it should be let back in to any country. People who believe that Allah wants them to inflict suffering on infidels, and that sanctified lying (taqiyya) is always in order when needed, do not deserve a second chance. Since the decision seems to have been made to not simply drop daisy cutters on the territory they still hold onto and “go Roman,” they must be kept in detention camps for the rest of their lives. Perhaps let Syria deal with them after the US completely. I am sure Assad would be happy to solve the problem.