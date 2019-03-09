Ilhan Omar’s ironic warning

She’s taking aim at all sorts of people, including the unlikely target of Barack Hussein Obama when during a recent interview with Politico, she said (emphasis mine):

Ilhan Somali-refugee-who-might-have- defrauded-the-immigration-system Omar is on a roll. Spewing anti-American and anti-Semitic nonsense as she struts the halls of Congress, emboldened by Democratic leadership and the media.

“We can’t be only upset with Trump. … His policies are bad, but many of the people who came before him also had really bad policies. They just were more polished than he was,” Omar says. “And that’s not what we should be looking for anymore. We don’t want anybody to get away with murder because they are polished. We want to recognize the actual policies that are behind the pretty face and the smile.”

Indeed. Focus on the policies. Beware the pretty face and smile. Back at you Ms. Omar. And we’re onto you.

Official portrait (cropped)

Behind her “pretty face and the smile” is a heart full of hate.

She reveals it every day, as she represents a congressional district distinguished for having the most men (and boys) who’ve tried to join foreign terror groups over the past twelve years.

I’m sure she’s doing those folks proud.

Meanwhile, Omar also stated:

“I am certainly not looking to be comfortable, and I don’t want everyone necessarily to feel comfortable around me,” she told me, a mischievous smile tugging at her lips. “I think really the most exciting things happen when people are extremely uncomfortable.”

First: “[A] mischievous smile tugging at her lips.” Seriously? Apparently so. (More of this drooling garbage later.)

Second: She thinks exciting things happen when people are uncomfortable. Extremely uncomfortable. And (supposedly) she couldn’t care less if you’re uncomfortable around her. Tough talk. Except the latter is a crock of taqiyya since she plays the victim card anytime anyone expresses their discomfort with her views.

But, ok. I’ll bite.

So, yeah, Ms. Omar. Anyone who’s paying attention is uncomfortable with you.

We’re uncomfortable having a raging anti-Semite in Congress. We’re uncomfortable having a member of Congress who embraces a totalitarian ideology that masquerades as a holy book. And we’re uncomfortable with your hate for America.

Having fled the civil war in her native Somalia at age 8, spending the next four years in a Kenyan refugee camp before finding asylum in America, her adolescence was spent questioning why the land of opportunity she had read so much about—her new home, the United States—was falling short of its promise.

Really? America has fallen short of its promise? Feel free to head back to Somalia.

Apparently being elected to the United States Congress despite no credentials whatsoever to have earned that honor has not been enough. Apparently, being able to, perhaps (would the federal bureaucracy please investigate this?) defraud our immigration system was not enough. This little hater with the “mischievous smile” doesn’t seem to count her blessings.

Meanwhile, the writer at Politico continued to gush:

Though she is just 37, with delicate features, a puckish giggle and a strident social media voice that reflects her relative youth, Omar is a woman in a hurry.

Delicate features and a puckish giggle? How much drool can one writer produce in a single article? Maybe more than he should have. Soon after the piece was published, Omar announced she’d been misquoted, eager to establish that she’s an “Obama fan!” And she has proof she was misquoted because she recorded the interview. So there!

Except Politico recorded it, too, and they quoted her comment about Obama getting away with murder because he had a pretty face and smile exactly right. Word for word.

But, come on, Politico! Give her a break! After all, she’s just a “puckish” character making mischief!

But more importantly – more important than the smile, the giggles, the delicate features, the tugging at her lip and the rest of the nauseating drivel – is that she’s in a hurry.

Hmm. I wonder what all the rush is about?

Hat tip: Legal Insurrection