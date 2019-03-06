ICE arrests 20 illegal alien criminals released due to NY city sanctuary policies

New York authorities refused an ICE request to "hold" the illegals until they could be picked up. But ICE followed through and arrested the illegals anyway.

Officials from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency arrested more than 20 illegal aliens in New York city who had been released from custody in accordance with their sanctuary policies.

Looking at the charges against the illegals picked up by ICE, they are not "serious" offenses by themselves. But crimes against people and property by illegals should always be considered serious because they are totally unnecessary. No one should be hurt by someone who has no right being here in the first place.

The bottom line is that local law enforcement believes they have better things to do than look after criminal illegal aliens in jail until ICE can pick them up. And the politicians don't want them deported at all. This is the basis of all sanctuary policies at the state and local level.

If you look closely at these cases, you will probably find that this was not the first brush with the law these people experienced. Many are violent criminals who should be, at the very least, locked up. The fact that they are in the US illegally and are given a get out of jail free card is unconscionable.

The agency listed 12 examples of the crimes the illegal immigrants committed, many including violent acts. A Guyanese national was arrested in the Bronx for “Assault 2nd, Assault 3rd, Reckless Endangerment, Menacing, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.” A Mexican national was arrested for robbery. A Spanish national was arrested for assault, harassment, menacing, and possession of stolen property. Another Mexican national was arrested in Manhattan for assault and “criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation.” Another Mexican national was arrested in Kew Gardens for assault, injuring an 11-year-old, and harassment. A Colombian national was arrested in Kew Gardens for strangulation, assault, and harassment. A Guatemalan national was arrested in Spring Valley for rape. A Salvadoran national, associated with the violent MS-13 gang, was arrested for DWI (flashback to when Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey said illegal aliens shouldn’t be deported for driving while intoxicated). Another Colombian national was arrested for assault and intent to cause serious physical injury.

“The sanctuary city politics of this city continue to put the safety of New York residents at risk,” Thomas R. Decker, field office director for ERO NY, said in the press release. “We need our elected officials to stop the rhetoric. The fact remains that ICE makes this city safer by removing criminal aliens and public threats off the street so they are unable to reoffend, victimizing our city residents.”

Daily Wire:

Other examples include drug and tax fraud crimes.

