I learned that Trump didn't tell Cohen to lie, there was no collusion, and the dossier was false. It is too bad journalists didn't care.

When I see any article by a journalist talking about lessons learned from Michael Cohen, my first thought is, why would I care what he says? He's a convicted perjurer, tax cheat, and bank fraudster who shook down multiple corporations pretending he could get favors for them from Trump. Isn't it true that once you have a liar, a cheat, and a thief, that is all you have? The biggest lessons I learned from Michael Cohen's testimony are that Trump didn't tell him to lie to Congress, he never saw any collusion with Russia, and the dossier funded by the DNC and Hillary and used as an excuse to spy on the Trump campaign was false.

A significant number of us have known that those were false stories from the beginning and that most of the media were spewing forth these false stories because they wanted Hillary to win and they will do whatever they have to in order to dispose of Trump. Are journalists and other Democrats who willingly spread false stories with no evidence to destroy someone they don't want as president any better than Cohen? Catherine Rampell of the Washington Post says she learned that the IRS doesn't have enough money because that is what the Democrat solution is for everything: taking our hard-earned money and giving it to the greedy bureaucrats and politicians in the District of Columbia, which is already one of the wealthiest areas of the country, is supposed to make things better for us. Maybe the IRS could audit the bad guys more if it weren't so busy stifling the free speech of Tea Party members just because they opposed the president. Maybe if they focused on collecting taxes instead of destroying computers and documents connected to the targeting of people who just wanted smaller government and lower taxes, IRS agents could operate more efficiently. It might also help if analysts at the IRS weren't busy searching and leaking confidential information on people who happened to hang around Trump. How many other people at the IRS and throughout government spend time searching records of people or companies they don't like? Rampell, other journalists, and prosecutors have been very interested in the small Trump Foundation but always showed much less interest in the much larger Clinton Foundation (which collected billions of dollars) that filed numerous false reports with IRS, was used as a piggy bank for friends and family, and gathered huge donations from foreign countries seeking favors while Hillary was wielding her power. "There is probable cause that the Clinton Foundation has run afoul of IRS rules regarding tax-exempt charitable organizations and has acted inconsistently with its stated purpose," MDA Analytics alleged in its submission. "The Foundation should be investigated for all of the above-mentioned improprieties. The tax rules, codes, statutes and the rule of law should and must be applied in this case." The Justice Department and FBI also might be more productive with our tax dollars if they focused on actual criminals instead of believing that it was their job to protect from prosecution a politician who had committed multiple crimes so she could be president, while targeting a candidate and those surrounding him because they didn't like him. Maybe they should prosecute those at the FBI and Justice who committed perjury and abused their power. They could also spend some of their time and money going after illegal aliens who commit serious crimes. How many armed agents went to Roger Stone's house to arrest him? Somehow, it was a coincidence that CNN was there to film the arrest. Maybe the government should have asked Stone and his attorney to come in. That may have saved some tax dollars. It would also have been a more productive and efficient use of our tax dollars if John Brennan, James Clapper, and their intelligence agencies spent their time and money doing their jobs protecting America instead of protecting Hillary and targeting Trump. It is too bad journalists didn't learn those lessons and never cared that there was never any evidence that those stories were true before they endlessly ran them to destroy Trump in the mind of the public. The agenda was all that mattered. Facts weren't important. It is truly a shame that journalists, just like bureaucrats at Justice, the FBI, the IRS, and elsewhere, have come to believe they have the job to decide who is elected to office instead of we the people. Graphic credit: Max Pixel.