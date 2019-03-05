House Dems making it clear they are on a witch hunt with document demands from more than 80 Trump associates

I have long predicted that Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) would lead the Democrats to self-destructive behavior that would alienate enough voters to hand victory to Trump and the GOP in 2020. The letters issued yesterday by three House Democrat committee chairs, demanding documents from 80 people associated in some manner with Donald Trump, are an obvious step down this path.

House Democrats are inadvertently forming the Beria Caucus: "Show me the man, and I'll show you the crime."

The Washington Post reports:

House Democrats sent more than 80 letters Monday demanding documents from family members, business associates, political confidants and others with ties to President Trump, launching a sprawling probe into whether he and his administration have engaged in obstruction of justice, corruption and abuse of power. The farthest-reaching request since Democrats took control of the House underscored lawmakers' determination to hold Trump and those around him accountable for an array of controversies that have dogged the president during his first two years in office — and perhaps lay the grounds for impeachment. Those receiving letters from the House Judiciary Committee include the president's two eldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump; his son-in-law Jared Kushner; his former personal secretary Rhona Graff; Allen Weisselberg, the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization; and former top White House aides Hope Hicks, Sean Spicer and Stephen K. Bannon. Other demands for documents are directed to institutions including the White House, Justice Department, Trump campaign, Trump transition team and Trump Organization.

The obvious comparison here is to the famous dictum of Lavrenty Beria, Stalin's secret police head:



Source.

It would not be unfair to describe the three chairmen making the demands, Intelligence chairman Adam Schiff, Foreign Affairs chairman Eliot Engel, and Oversight chairman Elijah Cummings, as the founders of the Beria Caucus.

As a result of this demand, the targets will be forced to hire pricey lawyers, and for those who are not wealthy, the burden can be financially disastrous. This is an old D game elevated to the level of scorched-earth tactics. Anyone contemplating working for Donald Trump (or any future swamp-drainer) is on notice that financial ruin is in prospect once Democrats control either house of Congress.

If, as is widely predicted, the Mueller reports finds no evidence of Russia collusion, there is great peril for the Democrats. Don't take it from me, though; even David Axelrod, the former Obama political guru, sees the danger.

Maybe I’m missing something, but the hazard of an omnibus document demand by House judiciary versus discreet, serial ones is that, however legitimate the areas of inquiry, the wide-ranging nature of it is too easily plays into the “witch-hunt” meme. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) March 4, 2019

Of course, Axe wants the same end as the Beria Caucus: the destruction of Trump and all who helped him. But he sees that the frenzied attack is too visible, so he urges stealth.