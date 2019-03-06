House Dems just can’t bring themselves to condemn antisemitism

Yesterday, a planned vote on a resolution condemning antisemitism – with no mention, much less condemnation of Rep Ilhan Omar for her repeated invocation of antisemitic tropes – was mysteriously cancelled. But a good clue as to what happened can be inferred from the startling change by Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY), who only a few days ago was attacking Omar for her “vile antisemitic slur.”

At some point Dems just need to accept that @IlhanMN has deeply held prejudices about the Jewish people. Stop explaining her comments away and “asking for dialogue.” It’s clear an apology from her is hollow. And she has a platform on the Foreign Affairs Committee? Really?

I expect some eyes to be opened, but some Jews are far more concerned with political correctness than their own survival. More importantly, the percentage of Jewish voters in the electorate has been declining for decades, and reasonably soon, Muslims, whose immigration numbers have skyrocketed since 9/11/01, will outnumber Jews. More importantly, the identity politics coalition now embraces Jew-hatred, for Muslims – a billion-strong, worldwide force – are victims, while the 12 million or so Jews remaining in a post-Holocaust world are oppressors in that twisted victimology doctrine. The Democrats are now captives of this coalition.

So Democrats/Socialists, who fuss over every word of every statement by @realDonaldTrump , get a free pass for not being able to pass something that condemns anti-Semitism? Condemning anti-Semitism should not be that hard! https://t.co/ZFyQmeYcys

This has been the straw that breaks the camels back for me. It’s worse that it comes from “my side.” I will never forget it.

This should be a clarifying moment for Americas Jews, a majority of whom who still support Democrat candidates. Their own political party just can’t agree to condemn antisemitism. Twitchy has collected reactions, such as this:

Based on this, I am reasonably certain that members of the Congressional Black Caucus and Congressional Progressive Caucus laid down the law to Speaker Pelosi, who was threatened with retaliation (loss of her prized speakership) if she pressed ahead with a vote. These groups cater to Jew-haters, who are now a bigger part of the Democrats’ base than Jews. Those two groups were cited by New York Times reporter Sheryl Gay Stolberg as defending against a condemnation of Jew-hatred:

He expanded on these whipped puppy-like views in an interview on CNN yesterday:

“I’m hoping that she’ll grow and she’ll change. I’m hoping. Some people change their beliefs, I’m hoping she’ll change hers,” Engel continued, downplaying accusations of anti-Semitism. “I think what she said was wrong and hurtful. I think she should understand that.”

“I think the remarks she’s made have been very troubling. I have spoken out very publicly and forcefully about it in saying she should apologize,” Engel told CNN’s Erin Burnett. “Look, you hope that people who get elected to office and they grow. I would hope the same thing would happen to her, but I’m not going to sit silent as long as there are people who are yelling out anti-Semitic tropes or anti-anything tropes, by the way. I’m opposed to Islamophobia. I’m opposed to hatred of any group.”

When asked on Tuesday night if he thought that Omar was an anti-Semite, Engel responded that he doesn’t “throw names around.”

As of now, Engel is pumping the brakes regarding any punishment.

Amid bipartisan condemnation, there have been growing calls for Omar to be stripped of her role on the House Foreign Affairs panel, with critics pointing to Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa; he was stripped of his committee roles by House GOP leadership over remarks widely criticized as racist.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., said Tuesday he's not poised to punish Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., for her latest controversial remarks, which have spurred new allegations of anti-Semitism. (snip)

Yesterday, Engel considerably toned down his language and watered down the demand to one of condemning “all” hated of groups, specifically mentioning “Islamopohibia.” Joseph A. Wulfsohn writes on Foxnews.com :

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., said Tuesday he's not poised to punish Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., for her latest controversial remarks, which have spurred new allegations of anti-Semitism. (snip) Amid bipartisan condemnation, there have been growing calls for Omar to be stripped of her role on the House Foreign Affairs panel, with critics pointing to Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa; he was stripped of his committee roles by House GOP leadership over remarks widely criticized as racist. As of now, Engel is pumping the brakes regarding any punishment. When asked on Tuesday night if he thought that Omar was an anti-Semite, Engel responded that he doesn’t “throw names around.” “I think the remarks she’s made have been very troubling. I have spoken out very publicly and forcefully about it in saying she should apologize,” Engel told CNN’s Erin Burnett. “Look, you hope that people who get elected to office and they grow. I would hope the same thing would happen to her, but I’m not going to sit silent as long as there are people who are yelling out anti-Semitic tropes or anti-anything tropes, by the way. I’m opposed to Islamophobia. I’m opposed to hatred of any group.” “I’m hoping that she’ll grow and she’ll change. I’m hoping. Some people change their beliefs, I’m hoping she’ll change hers,” Engel continued, downplaying accusations of anti-Semitism. “I think what she said was wrong and hurtful. I think she should understand that.”

UPDATE: Vote on resolution condemning anti-Semitism may be pushed back. Congressional Black Caucus and Congressional Progressive Caucus pressing for a delay. https://t.co/EyV8Xm1v0p — Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) March 5, 2019

This has been the straw that breaks the camels back for me. It’s worse that it comes from “my side.” I will never forget it. — (((Rachel Kaplan))) (@RachelMiniK) March 5, 2019

So Democrats/Socialists, who fuss over every word of every statement by @realDonaldTrump, get a free pass for not being able to pass something that condemns anti-Semitism?



Condemning anti-Semitism should not be that hard! https://t.co/ZFyQmeYcys — Marc Lotter (@marc_lotter) March 5, 2019

I expect some eyes to be opened, but some Jews are far more concerned with political correctness than their own survival. More importantly, the percentage of Jewish voters in the electorate has been declining for decades, and reasonably soon, Muslims, whose immigration numbers have skyrocketed since 9/11/01, will outnumber Jews. More importantly, the identity politics coalition now embraces Jew-hatred, for Muslims – a billion-strong, worldwide force – are victims, while the 12 million or so Jews remaining in a post-Holocaust world are oppressors in that twisted victimology doctrine. The Democrats are now captives of this coalition.

