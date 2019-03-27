Has Mueller set the table for the next scandal?

Looking back, we can say that the media misreported what Robert Mueller was doing. In other words, this was never an investigation of Donald Trump. It was really about Russia and the 2016 election. Are you ready for the next scandal? When will we see rats jumping ship or people saving their necks?

As we've known for years, Bill and Hillary Clinton have a Russian story longer than Tolstoy's War and Peace. So let me add my speculation: What if Mueller picked up some information about the Clintons and Russia? Again, I don't know, but the Clintons do have their Russia connections. Let's remember the uranium story and the Clinton Foundation. Did contributions to the Foundation follow the uranium decision? I don't know the answer but what if Mueller picked up something that will end up with Utah U.S. Attorney John Huber? Nobody knows, but we can speculate. Simply put, you cannot do an investigation of Russia and the 2016 election without picking up something about the two major candidates, Clinton and Trump. Furthermore, there is the FISA scandal, the FBI texts, and the way that the Obama leadership team tried to protect Hillary Clinton. Mueller's work is done. The real scandal is just starting. Rats will start looking for the exits soon!