Greens have a cow as Trump eases rules for drilling on protected habitat

It should be noted that energy companies would not be able to run wild and start destroying sage grouse habitat, although you'd never know it listening to radical greens.

The Trump administration announced that they are in the process of finalizing plans that would ease the draconian restrictions on oil and gas exploration put in place by the Obama administration on land protecting the sage grouse.

Reuters:

Conservation groups denounced the move as a handout to the oil and gas industries, while an industry group praised it. The new rules, announced by the Department of Interior’s Bureau of Land Management, fits within the Trump administration’s broader plan to increase energy production on federal lands by loosening environmental regulations. Former President Barack Obama’s 2015 plan to protect the ground-dwelling sage grouse imposed restrictions to development in their habitat but fell short of placing the bird on the endangered species list, which would have imposed far more rigid rules. In 2017, the DOI ordered a review of protections for sage grouse to “ensure conservation efforts to not impede local economic opportunities.”

There are 11 states impacted by the plan, and most of them support it:

Of the 11 Western states included in the 2015 plans, seven opted for changes, according to BLM. They include California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Wyoming. The governors of all of those states except California said in statements that they supported the plan amendments. Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota opted out of amending their sage grouse plans, BLM said. Washington is going through a separate planning process. “We’re pleased that the final plans are now out and moving forward into implementation,” Kathleen Sgamma, president of oil and gas industry trade group Western Energy Alliance, said in an emailed statement. “Industry will continue to do its part to conserve the species.”

The amended plan is modest and maintains many protections for the sage grouse. The species is not on the endangered list and while much of the land in question would be open to exploration, only a tiny fraction of the land will actually be exploited.

This is what westerners mean when they talk about "wise use" of resources. Unless you're a radical green that hates fossil fuels and large corporations, it's a win-win situation for energy companies and the sage grouse.