Google goes Orwell, erasing picture of climate dissident founder from history of Greenpeace

That helpful hint (for totalitarians) perfectly matches what the tech tyrants have just done to Patrick Moore, one of the founders of Greenpeace, a man who now warns against the dangers of demonizing CO2 and carbon as the source of the purported climate change that shows up only after ground station temperatures have been "adjusted" (always in the direction of indicating warming now):

It's starting to look as if Google's executives see George Orwell's 1984 as a how-to manual. One of the most famous citations from that work reads: "Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past."

Sergey Brin, the co-founder of Google and current president of Alphabet, the corporate parent of the entire empire, spent the first six years of his life in the USSR, where he may have been so amazingly precocious that he picked up a trick from that nation's history under Stalin — except that Stalin's henchmen faced the challenge of artistically airbrushing the Kremlin officials out of photographs with Stalin when they fell out of favor with the tyrant.

Google now controls the flow of informtaion to most people in this and many other countries. The generations coming of age now mostly lack the skills to explore non-digital archives. I just used the services of Google, asking the question, "Who are the founders of Greenpeace?," and Moore is still removed:

Oh my! @Google has removed my photo and name from the "Founders of @Greenpeace ". It was still there 2 days ago but now I am erased. Tech Tyranny!! 1st image a few days ago screen shot. 2nd image this morning. Both were Googled "Who are the founders of Greenpeace" pic.twitter.com/W0fHWmLMtl

