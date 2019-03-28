George Conway's folly

The media had to come up with someone to trash President Trump, to replace their former hero, attorney Michael Avenatti. They have their man with attorney George Conway, who Politico pretends is a conservative in order to give credibility when he is attacking Trump. The Washington Post has given him exposure and has a new opinion piece saying Trump is “guilty beyond a reasonable doubt” of being unfit for office. I can’t find any specific examples in his piece, but the closest thing is: Trump “lied, to the point that his own lawyers wouldn’t dare let him speak to Mueller, lest he commit a crime....”

I believe Conway is the one who has lost his mind because he is mixed up who lied. Trump continually told the truth the last two years that there was never any collusion and never an attempt to obstruct justice on a non-crime. It is the media and other Democrats who were the congenital liars the last two years as they stated that there was evidence of collusion. I believe Conway is also very confused as to what makes a president unfit for office, because I don’t recall him saying Obama was unfit no matter what he did. Most of the media just supported Obama with no questions asked: Obama and others continually lied to the public, through the media, to get Obamacare passed -- and Trump is unfit?

Obama used the IRS to stifle the free speech and freedom of association rights of political opponents -- and Trump is unfit?

Obama and his Justice Department, EPA and CFPB shook down corporations and set up slush funds for political purposes and supporters -- and Trump is unfit?

Obama and Hillary left people to die in Benghazi while concocting a lie that they told to the public and the families of those who died -- and Trump is unfit?

Obama dictatorially and unconstitutionally implemented DACA when he couldn’t get it through Congress -- and Trump is unfit?

Obama sent Ben Rhodes and others out to the media with lies to get the Iran deal done -- and Trump is unfit?

Obama dictatorially stooped the Justice Department from continuing an investigation into drug running by terrorists to appease Iran -- and Trump is unfit?

Obama unconstitutionally stole taxpayer funds from other sources to cover up shortfalls in Obamacare -- and Trump is unfit?

Obama abused his power tremendously to protect Hillary, her aides and others, including himself, from prosecution while targeting Trump with massive taxpayer resources -- and Trump is unfit? I’ll tell you who is unfit to judge others as unfit: all those in the media who: Repeated the continuous lies about Russian collusion and obstruction with no evidence, especially the ones at CNN, WP, NYT, NBC and MSNBC.

Set out to destroy Judge Kavanaugh with no evidence.

Ginned up racial hate against Trump, to this day, for his comments in Charlottesville, VA that were clearly talking about the statue issue.

Ginned up racial hate using White Christian boys. It is truly a shame how many people the media is willing to destroy suing fake news.

Ginned up racial hate with a fake hate crime hoax in Chicago.

Ginned up racial hate with the fake hands up don’t shoot narrative.

Ginned up racial hate against Trump for saying exactly the same things Obama and others said about illegal aliens and supporting a wall that Democrats previously supported.

Cheered as Mueller and his cabal set out to destroy people surrounding Trump even when there was never any evidence of collusion. Other people who are not fit to shine Trump’s shoes because they continually lied through the media about Trump: Adam Schiff, Maxine Waters, James Comey, Andrew McCabe, James Clapper, John Brennan and all the others who went on with the complicit media as they set out to destroy Trump despite having no evidence.