The Left panics over Trump's meeting with Brazil's Bolsonaro

Here's what PanAmPost's Vanessa Vallejo, in an article that appears in Spanish, observed :

President Trump was paid a visit by Brazil's conservative new president, Jair Bolsonaro, and the Left is panicking.

Yesterday the two great leaders of the right in the continent met: Donald Trump, president of the United States, received Jair Bolsonaro, president of Brazil, in the Oval Office. The media were dispatched with headlines such as El Pais: "Trump and Bolsonaro exhibit their populist alliance and inflame the fear of socialism." In social networks the leftists gave their apocalyptic predictions according to which Trump and Bolsonaro will even end the environment.

She didn't get the half of it. There's more of this stuff going on, and all over. Here's the Guardian's headline and tease:

Trump joy over Bolsonaro suggests new rightwing axis in Americas and beyond US president says he will 'work closely together' with Brazil's new hard-right leader while world's far-right politicians share delight

There's also this, not from the op-ed page, but from the news section, buried on page A10 -- by Maggie Haberman and a coeval -- from the New York Times:

WASHINGTON — President Trump hosted Jair Bolsonaro, the Brazilian president, at the White House on Tuesday, and it was something like looking in the mirror. Like other authoritarian leaders Mr. Trump has embraced since taking office, Mr. Bolsonaro is an echo of the American president: a brash nationalist whose populist appeal comes partly from his use of Twitter and his history of making crude statements about women, gay people and indigenous groups.

Or this, from Politico's item headlined "Right-wing movements merge as Bolsonaro visits Trump," in graf two:

Unofficially, the visit marks a milestone for what some see as an emerging new world order of strongmen backed by right-wing insurgencies. Supporters of both presidents are using the occasion to stitch together the populist movements that propelled each man into office.

Here's the Associated Press, in the version that ran in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram:

President Donald Trump welcomed Brazil's new far-right leader to the White House Tuesday and made clear that flattery pays. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro — the "Trump of the Tropics" — ran an unabashedly pro-Trump, pro-American campaign last year, emulating Trump in tone and style. It seems to have paid off for Bolsonaro on his first official trip to Washington.

Here's CNN's shallow report. Anyone see this kind of treatment back when President Obama fell all over himself to suck up to Brazil's last socialist president, the former leftwing socialist guerrilla Dilma Rousseff? (Notice also the gleefully doofus-ignorant pronunciation of the president of Brazil's first name by Jim Acosta. Memo to Jim: Getting the Brazilian guy's name right is your job.)

When talk emerged last autumn of a "Trump of the Tropics" running for president in Brazil, the actual US President Donald Trump took keen interest. On Tuesday, the man who adopted Trump's combative persona — in person and on Twitter — brought his fawning to the White House, where he decried "fake news" and predicted Trump's re-election during his first official visit overseas.

And here's the HuffPo headline and tease, you probably don't need to read any farther:

The Unbearable Machismo Of Trump And Bolsonaro's Bromance The twin presidents of the United States and Brazil are linked most closely by the insecure, tough-guy grievance politics that fuel them both.

So you get the flavor. There was even crazier stuff from Congress, starting with the likes of Rep. Ilhan Omar:

Brazilian President Bolsonaro has:



-Praised torture

-Called refugees "scum of the world"

-Compared same-sex adoption to pedophilia

-Expressed admiration for Brazil’s military dictatorship

-Called for extrajudicial killings



We must call out human rights abuses worldwide. https://t.co/VaVGFFxS4K — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 19, 2019

Or this, from some other congressional backbencher:

Here we have one from New Mexico playing the Indian grievance card, with another pol in Brazil:

Two Indigenous women -- Joenia Wapichana from Brazil and US Rep. Deb Haaland -- write about the vicious attacks on land and Indigenous sovereignty by evil twins of destruction, Trump and Bolsonaro.https://t.co/8AA0QY0A4m — ndnviewpoint (@mahtowin1) March 19, 2019

And here's a left-wing activist pressuring the embarrassed silence of Bernie Sanders, who, yes, I looked, didn't want to say anything about that meeting, given the condemnations of socialism that came out of it:

Those awaiting condemnation of the Bolsonaro/ Trump endorsed coup d'etat campaign by Senator Sanders may be waiting a while https://t.co/MngaGv0xAf — Tiocfaidh ár lá (@OwenRBroadhurst) January 24, 2019

Panic? Yup. The Left is panicking.

Image credit: VOA via YouTube screen grab.