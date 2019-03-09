Female Democrats celebrate hate on International Women's Day

After passing a Hate is Bad; Bad, Bad Hate; Go Away Bad, Bad Hate bill on Thursday, Democrats, especially Democrats who identify as women, spent Friday, also known as International Women's Day, spreading...hate! (Yes, there is such a day. This year's theme: "#BalanceforBetter is a call-to-action for driving gender balance across the world." Apparently, female Democrats want to prove they can be as hateful as male Democrats because equality is so important.)

Rep Ilhan Omar, the first Democratic Somalian-Muslim refugee to represent Minnesota, whose years of hateful anti-Jewish writings (now mostly deleted in the original) spurred the original resolution, slammed her fellow black American, former president Barack Hussein Obama, also a Democrat, stating that his policies were just as bad as Trump's but he was more "polished." And more. Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest female New York Democrat to serve in Congress representing a district that is not full of farting cows but does have a group of people unwilling to work, tweeted how unhappy she was that Republicans voted against the "hate is bad" bill while defending Ilhan Omar, the hater. This word flurry also served to deflect questions about Ocasio-Cortez's aide's alleged illegal slush fund, which not so incidentally helped her. Representative Nancy Pelosi, the first rich white Democratic mother of five, originally from Baltimore and now representing rich San Francisco, to serve as speaker of the House, excused Omar's statements: I think she has a different experience in the use of words, doesn't understand that some of them are fraught with meaning that she, what, didn't realize. Uh, Nancy, that's raaaacist! Omar arrived in the U.S. as an adolescent, was schooled here, worked here, was a representative in the Minnesota Legislature, and has lived in the U.S. for over 20 years. She knew exactly what she was doing, meant every word of it — and more. Pelosi knows that. Blithely dismissing Omar's responsibility for her words to mask Pelosi's own failure to curb the hate and bigotry that infest so many House Democrats makes Pelosi a party to the hate and bigotry. Oh, there's so much more — Rep. Pocahontas Warren (D-Mass.), Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), etc., etc. vomited equally vile stuff. But I don't want to ruin your post-celebration of International Women's Day.