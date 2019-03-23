Evidence! How did Schiff, Swalwell, and so many other talking heads lose sight of it?

Even though we do not yet know exactly what the Mueller Report says, we do now know that no other indictments are in the works. No collusion with Russia by the Trump campaign was found. So the self-assured and confident predictions by so many on the Left that they had seen "cold, hard evidence," and that Mueller would find copious evidence of "collusion" with Russia, was just wishful thinking alone. They all had to know that the infamous "dossier" was faked. The late Senator McCain, driven by his antipathy for Trump, may have believed it for a moment and so shopped it around in hopes it would derail Trump. They all had to know that it had been commissioned by Hillary Clinton's campaign.

They ignored these inconvenient facts. They leaped to a conclusion they hoped could be sold to the American public. That they counted on our mostly pathetic media is understandable, but what explains the same leap by so many so-called legal experts and actual lawyers like Schiff and Swalwell, Jeffrey Toobin, and even at times Judge Napolitano? The degradation by politics of our higher education may explain the lapses of younger lawyers who were merely indoctrinated in law school, but what explains the blinkered, biased convictions of men like Schiff and Swalwell? For over two years, they have fantasized evidence that does not exist and maintained the notion that there is an abundance of proof that Trump colluded with amorphous Russians to rig the 2016 election.

Grabien screen grab. The most obvious explanation is that they have studiously ignored the volumes of information — proof, actually — that all the collusion with Russia was by the Clinton campaign with the blessing of Obama and the weaponized DOJ and FBI with the former president's sanction. The NSA was very likely already an institution that considered itself above the law. James Clapper lied to Congress and was not even slapped on the wrist. It is probably safe to assume that the NSA works hand in hand with Facebook and Google. Schiff, Swalwell, and the rest of the Left clearly never bothered to read Gregg Jarrett's book, The Russia Hoax; Dan Bongino's book, Spygate; and the countless articles and columns by real journalists (Paul Sperry, Jeff Carslon, Lee Smith, Peter Schweizer, and Margot Cleveland, to name just five of the best) who have written the real story of the Clinton-financed campaign to destroy Trump with a fabricated tale of Trump-orchestrated Russian interference. They never read Sidney Powell's book License to Lie. They have been so invested in their own certitude that Trump was guilty of something treasonous that they simply refused to read a word of what they saw as their opposition's defense of Trump. But it has been their opposition all along that had the facts. All the Left has had is shock and hatred for the man who won the presidency. He won because enough Americans are sick to death of those Beltway swells who think they are entitled to decide who wins, by hook or crook. This entire, costly conspiracy to frame Donald Trump is very much like the Left's wholesale commitment to the fallacy of man-made climate change. We can all agree that the Earth's climate changes. We can even agree that some of our activity affects the quality of the air we breathe. We can fix that and have here in the U.S. But there is no proof that our CO2 emissions are causing the world to warm dangerously. The reverse may be true. All the predictions are based on theories and tweaked computer models, not evidence. The seas have not risen, this winter was the coldest in decades (snow still falls), California's drought is over, and polar bears are thriving. Christina Figueres several years ago admitted that the goal of the global warming hoax is to destroy capitalism. The global left, like the American left, is all about hoaxing the masses in order to control how we live our lives. The lot of those at the FBI, at the DOJ, and in Congress who mounted the Russia collusion conspiracy against Trump are all of a piece, self-appointed upper-crusters entitled to lead the rest of us around with tethers of sheer fakery because we are gullible. If that were wholly true, Trump would not have won the election. He did, and that is what drives their rage and fury. It is too soon for those of us who are thankful for all the tremendous good this president has accomplished to breathe a sigh of relief. The wrathful Left and the media that have been aligned against him 24/7 since November 2016 will not give up without a vicious fight. Schiff is already saying he will "subpoena Mueller!" Swalwell is equally certain that there is more to come, that Trump will be found guilty of something. Schiff, like Swalwell, Maxine Waters, James Clyburn, Jerrold Nadler, and the rest of those determined to see Trump impeached have invested two years of their political life in bringing about the demise of President Trump. Will they admit they were wrong to assume his guilt without evidence? Never in a million years. Evidence to these people is what you hope and believe to be true, not what is true. John Adams wrote, "Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passions, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence."