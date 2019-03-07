Dr. Happer will set them free

Two years have passed and have been lost. The first years of the Trump administration were hobbled by poor Cabinet picks, a proportion of whom conspired against him and others who were just hopeless. Scott Pruitt at the EPA should have got on with Dr Happer's appointment straight away but instead spent $3.5 million on his own security detail. In the meantime, the climate juggernaut rolled on, producing 1,500 pages of alarmist nonsense in an official government report.

You can tell how important Dr Happer is by the forces that have been marshaled against him. The three major lefty media organizations — CNN, the Washington Post, and the New York Times — all came out to say Dr. Happer's efforts would be wasted. The Democrats are alarmed, calling Dr Happer's proposed panel "dangerous."

The deep resources of the Deep State were mobilized to send a letter to the president signed by some people who once had a connection with the military, such as John Kerry. The 58 signatories to that letter have self-identified as food soldiers for one-world government and impoverishing the U.S. They are also so delusional that they can believe in global warming even as record cold temperatures are freezing a large part of the lower 48 states.

Calling those 58 signatories delusional is giving them the benefit of the doubt. In one of his speeches in Washington, Obama was going on how dreadful global warming is when the audience started tittering. That reaction indicates what Washington insiders really think of the issue. But leaders of Obama's ilk can't afford to have people laughing out loud at their gravest causes. So the next time he mentioned global warming was at a Coast Guard graduation ceremony. Cadets couldn't laugh at Obama's inanities without their careers ending.

Brazil had an election last year, and the corrupt and incompetent socialists were thrown out and replaced by people who seem to understand how the world works. The first words out of the mouth of Brazil's new foreign minister were that climate change is a Marxist plot. Why would he say that? Actually, he is only repeating what the Marxists doing the plotting have been saying:

Senator Tim Worth, 1992: "We have got to ride the global warming issue. Even if the theory of global warming is wrong, we will be doing the right thing in terms of economic policy and environmental policy."

Mikhail Gorbachev, former chief communist on the planet, 1996: "The threat of environmental crisis will be the international disaster key to unlock the New World Order."

Richard Benedick, U.S. State Department, 1992: "A global warming treaty must be implemented even if there is no scientific evidence to back the greenhouse effect."

That's just a sample. There are plenty more such statements. Why did the Marxists latch onto global warming as an issue in the early 1990s? The collapse of the Soviet Union in 1990 meant that suddenly, the left side of politics had no basis for existence. Socialism was discredited by its failure, and so there was no need to rule the world, interfere in people's lives, and take income from workers and give it to bludgers. So the threat of global warming was conjured up on no evidence — thus that last statement that a global warming treaty didn't need to be based in scientific fact. Science fiction will do the trick.

Some of the Washington insiders, such as those who tittered at Obama, are indifferent to the hoax that is draining the country. They know that it is a hoax, but it is not their problem. There are people who believe in global warming even as record cold temperatures are set in the U.S., year after year. These people are too stupid to be helped. They are Lenin's useful idiots for the Marxist plotters. And then there are the likes of the 58 former military men and women who signed that letter. They know that their status as retired military means that their letter to the president was delivered wrapped in the flag. In their hearts of hearts, they might as individuals believe in global warming — which would mean they are incredibly stupid. But, if they have any doubt of the veracity of global warming, then that means they are conspiring against the nation. That is a very bad thing, indeed. It is a binary choice with the gang of 58: evil or stupid.

How will Dr. Happer and his panel set the world free? At the moment, the Marxist plotters bang on about the 97% scientific consensus on global warming. They have created a sealed edifice of lies and have maintained it assiduously. After Dr. Happer's report is released, the mantra of "Are you denying the science?" will be turned on its head.

Global warming has been a state-sponsored religion, with its priesthood funded from the public purse to the tune of $2.5 billion a year in the U.S. alone. The priests of that cult will be plucked off the public teat, and the memory of what they preached will fade. That frabjous day can't come soon enough.

David Archibald has lectured on climate science in Senate and House hearing rooms.