Democrats wallowing in stages of grief over Mueller report

This was yesterday. Good grief. https://t.co/vQjTtOYhy9

Anger: Here's Adam Schiff raging that Attorney General Barr is now the problem:

Mueller spent two years investigating obstruction of justice and found evidence that “does not exonerate” Trump. Barr took two days to set aside that evidence.



The entire report must be published and evidence provided to Congress so the American people can judge for themselves. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 24, 2019

Bargaining: Minute parsing from assorted leftists.

This is what you call: “The very best i can come up with”. https://t.co/QUHgjbyT8y — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) March 25, 2019

CNN's on-screen graphic keeps highlighting that Mueller "does not exonerate" Trump of obstruction. The report ACTUALLY says the matter was too complicated, deferred to heads of DOJ-- It was THEM who exonerated Trump by declining to pursue obstruction charges. — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) March 24, 2019

*With Rod Rosenstein... before they get their conspiracy juices flowing again. https://t.co/L6fb3KWug8 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 25, 2019

Acceptance: NeverTrumper Bret Baier is trying to make the best of it:

“No matter your ideologies or your loyalties, this is a good day for America. No American conspired to cooperate with Russia in its efforts to interfere with the 2016 election, according to Robert Mueller, and that is good.” @BretBaier @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2019

The reality for them is that they're discredited as Trump is exonerated. There was never any Russian collusion. The Mueller report says so. I knew that even before the report was written. Trump spoke of wanting to get along with the Russians and plenty of us agreed with him - it was never anything more than that, but the fevered imaginations of Trump's opponents - whether in the deep state, in smear-outfits on the outside, in the leftist mainstream press, or above all, in sneaky imagination of Mook - it was always true - solely because they wanted it to be. Their tactic was to just repeat the lie until it became the truth.

Didn't work. They're howling now, and it's going to be a lot worse for them than just blown credibility.

To start, their failed assault on Trump is actually bolstering the man. As the old saying goes, when you strike the king, you must kill the king. They're learning the hard way the other old saying: That which does not kill Trump makes him stronger. Get a load of what's coming down the pike in the electorally critical Midwest:

Thursday's Trump rally in Grand Rapids is going to be insane. I fully expect to hear thousands of people sing-songing "NO-coll-U-sion" (like "Let's go Yankees!"), complete with the 5 claps afterward. — David Martosko (@dmartosko) March 25, 2019

A strengthened Trump is what they bought themselves with that $25 million Special Counsel investigation, premised on their own partisan lie.

And a strengthened Trump means a weakened left.

We are seeing calls for Schiff's resignation in the wake of his consistent spreading of lies - the Mueller report would merit that, given that Schiff is now utterly discredited.

Sleazy Adam Schiff and slimy Eric Swalwell should IMMEDIATELY resign. They’ve disgraced themselves, the US Congress, their colleagues, their Party, and anyone claiming them. No serious person should ever include their opinions in any serious conversation from this point on. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 24, 2019

We are also seeing an invigorated right, which isn't laying on its laurels after this victory, but calling for the real colluders to be exposed - and punished. The right is learning to use political power the way Trump does, not the way George Bush did, fighting Democrats the way they fight us - on the terms they set - signaling that this isn't the end of the matter.

Sorry, Rev. We are never “working together” with these treacherous scum again. They drew first blood for no other reason than their besotted “queen” didn’t get “her turn.” We won’t stop til every single one of them is behind bars. Every. Single. One. https://t.co/7I2QPVw8oO — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 25, 2019

We are also seeing vindication for one of the Republicans Democrats hate and fear most - one of the few they couldn't ballot-harvest out of Congress - and one whose dedication to the truth will raise his stature further:

There are a lot of quiet heroes over the last two years.



Chief among them is @DevinNunes who took blistering fire from the Left and still kept going - keeping multiple investigations alive while in pursuit of the truth.



Thank you sir for your tireless work and honesty. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) March 24, 2019

Lastly, what's next for the Democrats is that they've lost a key tool for invigorating their base - the prospect of impeaching Trump, which is what they are counting on to goose up Democratic turnout. No collusion, no impeachment. They've just dropped their spear in the toilet with this Mueller report.

Unable to use the Mueller report as a tool, the only thing they will have left is promoting socialism, which is their undifferentiated platform, no matter who their candidate is. Socialism has been found to be the biggest turnoff to voters according to a recent poll.

Good luck on that one, jackasses.

Image credit: Face the Nation, via YouTube, screen grab