Democrats can't decide whether to come out of the closet as anti-Semites or not

The Democrats find themselves in a bind over whether or not they should acknowledge that a sizable segment of their party are anti-Semites. They had a chance yesterday to go on record with a strong statement condemning anti-Semitism and ended up panicking when the party's radical left wing pushed back.

House Democrats on Wednesday postponed indefinitely a vote on a resolution condemning anti-Semitism after a contentious meeting in which some new members confronted leaders over their push to rebuke Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. In the party's weekly closed meeting, Democrats protested the way Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other leaders tried to rush out a resolution this week responding to Omar's latest remark about Israel. Omar last week suggested the Jewish state's supporters are pushing lawmakers to pledge "allegiance" to a foreign country. That forced Democratic leaders to respond, but their draft of the resolution condemning anti-Semitism angered Omar's fellow freshmen and their liberal supporters. Pelosi had already said the measure would be broadened to decry anti-Muslim bias. But that didn't quiet the ranks, and the party's first major dissension broke out in an uncomfortable confrontation, according to three officials familiar with the episode, who, like others, spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private matters. The upheaval prompted Democrats, who regularly celebrate their diversity, to push off a decision about the resolution. "It is shameful that House Democrats won't take a stronger stand against Anti-Semitism in their conference," President Trump tweeted. "Anti-Semitism has fueled atrocities throughout history and it's inconceivable they will not act to condemn it!"

The problem is that Democrats agree with Omar that Jews and supporters of Israel have "dual loyalties" — a classic anti-Semitic slur that is only the latest in a series of casually nauseating anti-Semitic comments from the Muslim congresswoman. Omar can claim she is criticizing only Israel all she wants, but when Jew-hatred is so deeply embedded in her beliefs, she can't hide it.

Radical Democrats can't hide it, either. They are claiming that those who accuse Omar of anti-Semitism are really trying to stifle debate on Israel's policies, that they don't hate the Jews; they hate only Israel.

Omar herself made that claim. But why the "dual loyalties" trope? You can criticize Israel's policies without adopting the language of Hitler.

Democrats running for president aren't taking any chances and are defending the radical anti-Semites.

Washington Examiner:

Leading Democratic candidates Sens. Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren have all come out defending Omar and pointing fingers at her critics, despite a series of statements she has made targeting American Jews. Omar has been unrepentant over statements she made lamenting the influence of Jewish money in politics and questioning whether Jews were more loyal to Israel than America. The bigoted statements perpetuated classic anti-Semitic stereotypes, but that is now what's considered acceptable in the Democratic Party — as long as it gets subsequently laundered as mere criticism of Israel. Sanders said "We must develop an evenhanded Middle East policy which brings Israelis and Palestinians together for a lasting peace. What I fear is going on in the House now is an effort to target Congresswoman Omar as a way of stifling that debate." Harris echoed this, saying, "There is a difference between criticism of policy or political leaders, and anti-Semitism" and also arguing, "I am concerned that the spotlight being put on Congresswoman Omar may put her at risk."

There's really no excuse for this. These and other more "mainstream" Democrats are pretending the anti-Semitic comments by Omar aren't the issue; the issue is hate directed against Omar that "may put her at risk." It's certain to make the radical anti-Semites in the party feel better about themselves because they want U.S. policy to be more "even-handed" — accept the murderous Palestinians as legitimate "partners" and push Israel to commit suicide.

Democrats want to adopt a generalized, milquetoast statement against all "hate." The radicals will have racked up another victory and put themselves in even firmer control of the Democratic Party.