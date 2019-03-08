Democratic hubris and the god complex

You can find posts from Democrats all over the internet that are at first merely pompous and then cross the line into imperious.

Here is an example, not directed at this author: “The Blue States are forced to pay for the Red States welfare and food stamps for the uneducated illiterate country Republican bumpkins.”

That is hubris at square one; it shouts, “Anybody who doesn’t think like me is an illiterate bumpkin, and I have the right to say so.”

Is that the way you were taught to treat other people? Should we all go around insulting others at will? In a (hopefully) long life is that a legacy to be desired?

P olitics based upon insult is an obnoxious brand. It provides no room for understanding or conciliation. It masks a psyche unable to wrestle with shortcomings inherent in the self. It is in complete opposition to the first precept of a liberal education; know yourself before you attempt to judge others.

It takes a gallon of audacity stirred with a dewdrop of forethought to assume that starting a conversation with abuse will lead to positively influencing the subject of that cruelty.

And when the prospect of persuasion fails because of its initial tenor, overbearing arrogance arrives to salve the wound and stroke the hubristic ego. The need for superiority becomes insatiable; blind to its motives and oblivious of operative consequences. The inner hate of Democrats is revealed.

“We have the money, real estate, education and the best jobs. When we think about you we think you are a dying breed, which you are thankfully.”

Hubris compounded will always add up to death.

This is true because power over life and death is the ultimate manifestation of ego.

It makes you a god.

And you walk in Democratic cities full of gods like yourself who have the money, the real estate, the education, and the best jobs.

Yet you will be thankful for the death of others.

There is a sad irony in this proclamation; it lacks more than grace and empathy. It foreswears any sense of humanity. It is a rat-infested moral foundation twenty floors below ground-level decency.

One should expect better from a god. And a good person would expect better from himself.