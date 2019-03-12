Chicago mayor’s race debate demonstrates the limits on intersectionality

In the mayor debate last week, something happened to lead candidate Lightfoot to cry “foul!” as the Chicago Tribune reports:

Attorney Lori Lightfoot on Monday questioned why Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle brought up her sexual orientation in response to a question in last week’s Chicago mayoral debate.

Lightfoot, a former federal prosecutor who is openly gay, was asked about Preckwinkle’s answer to a question in which both candidates were asked what they admired about the other, and the county’s leader applauded her opponent’s openness about her sexual orientation. Lightfoot wondered aloud whether Preckwinkle’s response was “blowing a dog whistle” to conservative voters in a campaign where both candidates have been negative about each other.

“Well, look, coming in the context of a clear strategy to be as negative against me as possible, I can only hope she wasn’t blowing some kind of dog whistle,” Lightfoot said.

When Preckwinkle was asked about the debate exchange and whether she was directing a “dog whistle” toward conservative voters, she told reporters Monday, “That’s ridiculous. I’ve always been a strong supporter of the LGBTQ community, I have members of that community on my staff in my campaign and my government office.”

Preckwinkle’s initial comments came near the end of the Thursday NBC 5-Telemundo debate when moderator Carol Marin asked each candidate to talk about something she admired about the other.