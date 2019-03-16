Chelsea grovels â€” to defender of Jew-hating Omar

To anyone but Stanford- and Oxford-educated Chelsea Clinton, it ought to be a no-brainer to tell defenders of anti-Semitic Rep. Ilhan Omar to go (k)iss up a rope. These jackasses decided that Chelsea Clinton's statements decrying the massacre at two mosques in New Zealand, by some self-described fascist freak, were hypocrisy, all because Clinton criticized Omar for her multiple Jew-hating tweets and statements. The statements against what came out of Omar's mouth, see, were what actually triggered the killings.

Nine thousand miles around the world, Chelsea Clinton's criticisms were the very thing that activated Brenton Tarrant to fly to New Zealand from Australia and then shoot up two places of worship and the people within. Somebody got a logic meter? Because this one would knock the needle off the scale. Chelsea, in that half-baked "that you feel that way" of hers, decided to apologize. The Daily Caller reports: "I'm so sorry that you feel that way. It was certainly never my intention. I do believe words matter. I believe we have to show solidarity," Clinton stated when approached by students. It would have been a no-brainer, even for her, to come up with some pablum about not liking hate of any kind, making her way through some student memorial among the privileged hipsters of Greenwich Village. But groveling was better. Her idiotic response was just the thing for the bullies on the extreme far left, and they probably knew it. It's redolent of how U.C. Berkeley's radicals jerked around avowed liberal university president Clark Kerr in the 1960s. Eric Hoffer spoke and wrote about that one. Even the children of the Democratic establishment elites are not exempt from the maelstrom of rage coming from the crazed far left, because they will always bow. This brings us back to Chelsea. Her apology was not only cowardly, but also bad stuff for her supposed "brave" stance condemning anti-Semitism in the wake of Omar's revolting statements, giving a few inches to her defenders, presumably in the interest of "civility." You never give anti-Semites so much as a millimeter of ground, and she ought to know it. It just goes to show how weak and tenuous the Democratic elites' claims to supporting condemnation against anti-Semitism really are. Chelsea Clinton folded like a cheap suit, when she should have pulled out her inner attack dog. Image credit: Daily Caller/Fox News screen grab.