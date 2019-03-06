Can the Democrats avoid the impeachment trap?

One one hand, the guys writing the checks want it. On the other hand, the ones facing a competitive reelection don't.

My sense is that the Democrats are having nightmares about impeaching President Trump.

According to Byron York, the Democrats are getting to ready to impeach:

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee says there is no doubt President Trump has obstructed justice. "It's very clear that the president obstructed justice," Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler told ABC Sunday. "It's very clear -- 1,100 times he referred to the Mueller investigation as a witch hunt, he tried to -- he fired -- he tried to protect Flynn from being investigated by the FBI. He fired Comey in order to stop the Russian thing, as he told NBC News. He — he's dangled part -- he's threat -- he's intimidated witnesses. In public." Think what you will about the reasons -- calling an investigation a "witch hunt" is obstruction of justice? -- but Nadler sounded less like a man weighing the evidence than a man who has has made up his mind.

Weighing the evidence? Making up his mind?

The Democrats' problem is that the public won't stand for a partisan impeachment even if the party can persuade 218 representatives to vote for the articles.

It won't hurt the ones in safe districts, but that's not how they got their majority anyway.

Whether you supported President Clinton's impeachment or not, there was evidence of perjury and obstruction of justice.

So far, we have no evidence of anything that President Trump has done anything illegal. Searching for a crime may be popular in some corners but it won't persuade the independents who want Washington to work rather than engage in fishing expiditions.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats have to make a call, and soon. Do they blow their majority by forcing the "moderates" to talk investigation? Or do they turn off the angry left writing checks?

No matter what, impeachment will put Democrats in a no-win situation that will likely reelect President Trump.

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.