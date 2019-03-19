Can Democrats in 2020 possibly be as entertaining as Trump was in 2016?

In 2016, Donald Trump beat out something like 17 other candidates for the GOP nomination. Presidential primary politics had never seen anything like it. Twenty-twenty's shaping up to put a gaggle of Democrats to a similar test. Everybody and his carefully combed, registered, pedigreed dog on the Left has announced his candidacy, and all that remains is the shakeout.

We can be sure that the Left's contest in 2020 won't approach the entertainment value of the GOP's in 2016. Back then, Donald Trump was a one-man tour de force. He left his rivals speechless. He forced the media to back down. His crowds have never been rivaled, ever, in presidential politics. That remains true even today, two years later, without the excitement of a campaign in full swing. The Democrats, conversely, have nothing compelling or even half-interesting to say. They'll compete to out-Left each other; grovel before Islam; repeat all the P.C. shibboleths; badmouth Donald Trump; and slam America as racist, sexist, bigoted, homophobic, and mean. Oh, yeah, and white men suck. And the wall's an abomination. And white privilege. And climate change. There will be no surprises in what these wingnuts haul out. Black candidates will drape themselves in moral righteousness because black. Female candidates will drape themselves in moral righteousness because toxic masculinity. Islamic candidates will sneak in nasty remarks about Jews that none of the rest will dare denounce. All will drape themselves in moral rectitude over Donald Trump being so hateful, and that's not who we are, and it doesn't feel like America anymore, and America is no place for hate. All will promise record amounts of freebies. We will be urged to get over our inordinate fear of socialism and America's not Venezuela and look at Norway and free health care for all is a right and babies got no right to live and the Paris Accords and the rest of the civilized world, after all. Like, whatever, y'know. Anything else? We already know everything the script is going to cover; we're just not sure which set of lips will be mouthing what nonsense. There will be middling-aged women, old men, and younger men, and all will be Democrat rich. That is, while decrying wealth, all will be one-percenters. All will be graduates of or former teachers at a prestigious university, and all will try to come across as folksy and down home and going bowling as soon as we're done with this. Democrats aren't just phony and wrong and addle-brained. They're boring. Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.