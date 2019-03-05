Blame it on 'the blue wave'

We saw this week a bitter confrontation between Rep. Ilhan Omar and fellow Democrat Rep. Nita Lowey. It was over Omar's vicious comments about pro-Israel politicians, as we see in this report :

The Democrats are learning the hard way that "waves" often give you problems, such as the new congresswomen from Minnesota and New York.

Rep. Ilhan Omar is facing renewed pressure over her latest Israel remarks — sparring with Rep. Nita Lowey after the fellow Democrat blasted her remarks as "hurtful." The Minnesota congresswoman drew criticism after appearing once again to reference the so-called "dual-loyalties" charge against Israel supporters. "I want to talk about the political influence in this country that says it is OK for people to push for allegiance to a foreign country," Omar said last week. "I want to ask why is it OK for me to talk about the influence of the NRA, of fossil fuel industries, or big pharma, and not talk about a powerful lobbying movement that is influencing policy."

Over in New York, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not making a lot of friends with her party either, as we see here:

Patrick Moore, the co-founder of the environmentalist group Greenpeace, ripped into New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over the weekend as a "pompous little twit," saying the Green New Deal plan she's advocating is "completely crazy." In a series of tweets, Moore argued Ocasio-Cortez, who has called for drastically reducing fossil fuel production, doesn't realize what would happen across the world if the radical plan were implemented.

A bit of trouble inside the tent? The political version of Billy Martin's Bronx Zoo?

The Democrats can only blame themselves. Most of these radicals were elected under the anti-Trump banner. It seems that the only requirement to win a primary in 2018 was to play identity politics and call for Trump's impeachment.

The Democrats would do themselves a lot of good by doing some housecleaning and driving out these radicals. They are not liberals, but rather socialists. They are not interested in serious debate, but rather screaming.

