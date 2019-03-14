Black water from faucets, exploding oil storage tanks — Venezuela's post-blackout ruin isn't exactly over

Let's just say it doesn't really sound like a 100% restoration, let alone a stable or lasting fix. The water is running black with oil in the western part of the country. The oil storage tanks, quite possibly full of millions of dollars' worth of oil, are blowing up. The looting in the cities continues. And the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro is now busying itself with what it does best, which is pinning the blame for its own mismanagement on others — and looking for enemies to arrest, targeting Venezuela's press and democratic leaders . It's even targeting Venezuela's starving people through government-linked hooded, armed motorcycle thugs known as " colectivos " to spread terror on the streets. Here's another one: at a time of massive humanitarian crisis, the socialist regime has just announced full-scale military exercises .

Venezuela will resume work activities on Thursday after the restitution of 100 percent of the electricity system in the country, said the Vice President of Communication, Jorge Rodríguez. "Problems remain with transformers that have been sabotaged, as in Baruta and El Hatillo on Sunday; the service has been restored in 60 percent of those areas," explained the head of communication, adding that school activities are suspended for another 24 hours. Oh, and here's the claim about the water: #LIVE | Venezuela's @jorgerpsuv "Normal water service has returned to 80% of the country and 70% of Caracas... where it has not returned, water tankers are delivering to those in need." pic.twitter.com/6iABJbf454 — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) March 13, 2019 As if all these guys know how to efficiently deliver anything other than stolen money to their overseas bank accounts. It all rings very, very false. Some power must be coming on — probably to the military; the presidential palace occupied by dictator Nicolás Maduro, who doesn't belong there; and above all, the oil export terminals, the source of Venezuela's only cash income. But the rest of the country may only be getting incidentally. After all, a place without power gets no bad press, because nobody can report from it. But here we have it, straight from the Chavistas themselves — nice photoshopping: Venezuela, luz de Nuestra América Latinocaribeña!! #EnergiaSolidariaConVenezuela @NicolasMaduro @dcabellor @Adan_Coromoto @PartidoPSUV @ViceInterPsuv pic.twitter.com/NiS8ItMCIg — Asuntos Internacionales PSUV (@ViceInterPsuv) March 13, 2019 Meanwhile, the ugly stories of riot and ruin are still coming fast and furious. Like this one from the Daily Mail: Venezuelans have woken up to find their tap water running black in the latest crisis to hit the beleaguered South American nation. Residents in San Diego, Carabobo state, flooded social media with pictures and videos of the black water while complaining it had been contaminated with oil. The city has suffered with an intermittent water supply for months, made worse by a week-long power blackout that has completely cut it off in some areas, local journalists said. Does that sound like power has been properly restored? Or this one, just out from Reuters: CARACAS/PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela (Reuters) — Two storage tanks exploded at a heavy-crude upgrading project in eastern Venezuela on Wednesday, according to an oil industry source and a legislator, while the country's main oil terminal resumed shipments after a prolonged blackout. The tanks at the Petro San Felix project were holding diluent, which is mixed with extra-heavy Orinoco belt heavy crude to make it lighter, legislator Jose Brito said in a telephone interview.

