BirthStrike activists pledge not to have kids because Earth has 'no future'

#BirthStrike has about 90 members, and, judging by their spokesperson, they are a really, really depressed bunch of crazies.

A new climate activist group is solemnly pledging not to have any children because our planet has "no future."

Blythe Pepino is founder of the group:

"Lay the children around me and I'm fighting for them, really. This is my way of saying come on humanity, we have got two options. We are either going to commit some kind of species suicide by ignoring the issue because we're too afraid of the change of something or we are going to unite together and at least try and manage some of the collapse that's predicted in a sensible and rationable way. I'm not living a monastic life." CARLSON: "I think you should have children. They solve a lot of problems and put things in perspective." PEPINO: "We don't have time."

They must be worried that their kids will have Methuselah's genes, because even the most hysterical climate change scientists are saying we have at least 100 years before the sky falls.

The Hill:

"We are on course for 'no future' and our government is steering us there," the group's declaration states. "We have been abandoned by our leadership to committing species-wide suicide via lawless economics and business." #BirthStrike states that the group's aim is not to promote the decision not to have children, but "an opportunity to raise awareness of the growing horror we face in the wake of climate and ecological collapse." News of the group's "birth strike" comes shortly after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) raised the "legitimate question" of whether it's OK for people to have children as the earth faces looming climate-related consequences. The rookie lawmaker posed the question during an Instagram stream late last month. The concept immediately drew significant backlash among right-leaning critics. #BirthStrike co-founder Blythe Pepino was grilled by Fox News's Tucker Carlson about the concept during an appearance on his show Tuesday. "What you're describing sounds very much like a religious conversion," Carlson said. "And the life you're living seems almost a monastic life, has that occurred to you? ... You're giving up family for the cause."

Tucker made the mistake of trying to reason with Ms. Pepino. Good luck with that. Religious fanatics don't listen to reason, or logic, or common sense. They have their own internal logic that admits no error in their beliefs and no deviation from holy writ.

The #BirthStrike movement is a direct result of the ginning up of hysteria by some scientists, but mostly activists about climate change. In fact, the most recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report has begun to walk back a few of their more outrageous predictions, although their overall assessment remains extremely pessimistic.

Did these loons ever think one of their kids might grow up and invent something that saves the Earth from catastrophe? When you're so self-absorbed that you can't think of anyone but yourself, that kind of thinking is impossible.